Portland police declare riot after police union building set on fire

Published

2 mins ago

on

According to a report from Politico, Portland police declared a riot in the early Sunday morning hours after a police union office was set on fire.

Portland, which has seen street protests for over 50 days is currently a battleground between protesters and now federal law officers who were dispatched to the city by the Donald Trump administration which has drawn criticism from Portland city officials.

According to Politico,  the protests that have stemmed from outrage over the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, culminated in more street battles late Saturday night.

“Protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires late Saturday night in Oregon’s largest city,” the report states. “The fire at the Portland Police Association building was put out a short time later, Portland police said on Twitter. The department declared the gathering a riot, and began working to clear the downtown area.”

You can see some clip of the protests below via Twitter:

Trumpism will be with us for decades after the president is gone

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Donald Trump likes winning, winners and avoiding any association with losers. He's recently taken to trumpeting his endorsement record in Republican primary elections, which achieves the synergy of an explicit boast and implicit threat at once. So it's understandable that after a 24-year-old named Madison Cawthorn handily defeated the Trump-endorsed favorite in a North Carolina Republican congressional primary on June 23, some media observers believed they'd witnessed an embarrassment or even a rebuke of Trump.

Lincoln Project hits Trump for 140,000 dead bodies with brutal quantification of the devastation

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was hit with another hard-hitting video from The Lincoln Project -- the group of former top GOP strategists who are working to defeat the president in November.

"America now leads the world in COVID deaths," the ad begins.

"More than 140,000 Americans are dead," the ad continues. "Friends and colleagues. Sisters, brothers, mothers, and fathers -- 140,000 bodies."

"Side-by-side, they would span over 66 miles," the ad continued, with video of Trump's border wall. "They would fill more than 1,160 football fields."

"Trump is building his wall, just not the one he promised," the video continues.

