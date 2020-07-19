Portland police declare riot after police union building set on fire
According to a report from Politico, Portland police declared a riot in the early Sunday morning hours after a police union office was set on fire.
Portland, which has seen street protests for over 50 days is currently a battleground between protesters and now federal law officers who were dispatched to the city by the Donald Trump administration which has drawn criticism from Portland city officials.
According to Politico, the protests that have stemmed from outrage over the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, culminated in more street battles late Saturday night.
“Protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires late Saturday night in Oregon’s largest city,” the report states. “The fire at the Portland Police Association building was put out a short time later, Portland police said on Twitter. The department declared the gathering a riot, and began working to clear the downtown area.”
You can see some clip of the protests below via Twitter:
Here’s the longer version of the protester being struck repeatedly by federal police tonight in Portland pic.twitter.com/v9BljIkLK0
— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) July 19, 2020
PPA on fire. Riot declared. Sirens coming from the west. Crowd moving East. Hearing some kind of shots. pic.twitter.com/mzn594pPBa
— Tuck Woodstock (@tuckwoodstock) July 19, 2020
Smoke has been deployed to try and clear the crowd:
(📽by @edercampuzano) pic.twitter.com/SJctrKM5IG
— The Oregonian (@Oregonian) July 19, 2020
