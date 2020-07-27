‘President Trump is lost’: Former Navy SEAL in new Lincoln Project ad makes the conservative case for Biden
The Lincoln Project attacked President Donald Trump’s abuse of constitutional norms in a new ad featuring a conservative combat veteran.
Former Navy SEAL Dan Barkhuff urged fellow conservatives to vote for Joe Biden in an advertisement for the anti-Trump group founded by Republican operatives.
“Trump is weak, Trump is not conservative,” Barkhuff said. “But he’s the most easily fixable problem in America today. A vote for Joe Biden in this election is a vote for our Constitution.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: