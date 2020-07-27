‘President Trump is lost’: Former Navy SEAL in new Lincoln Project ad makes the conservative case for Biden

President Donald Trump is banking on the development of a coronavirus vaccine to save his flagging campaign, according to a White House reporter.

The Associated Press' Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Trump and his campaign team understand the polling is working against them, but they're hoping to inject an "October surprise" just before the election.

"There's an acknowledgement that the president is down, but they're saying the margins are ones the president can overcome," Lemire said. "As they are wont to do, they cast a lot of doubt on the public polling, thinking that it under-samples Republicans. They also think there are a number of people backing the president in November who simply aren't being picked up in the polls because they're not acknowledging they're voting for Donald Trump in a poll or they aren't the ones on the screens of pollsters. In 2016, there was some element of truth to that."