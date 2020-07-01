Quantcast
Racist slurs Black woman on American Airlines flight — and she’s pulled from plane instead of him

Published

1 min ago

on

A Black woman says another passenger slurred her before the start of an American Airlines flight, but employees removed her instead of the racist man.

Tarajiah Reed said she was trying to get her fiancé’s attention in another section of the plane as they prepared to leave on a connecting flight from Charlotte, and she briefly pulled her mask below her chin when another passenger confronted her, reported WBTV-TV.

“He just began like screaming, ‘scoot back,’ ‘get six feet back,’ ‘you’re contagious,’ ‘you’re breathing down my neck’ — yelling really, really loud,” Reed said. “That’s when he preceded to say, ‘I don’t care n*gger — just get back.”

A flight attendant told Reed that he wanted to speak with her off the plane, but assured her she wasn’t in trouble, but she learned shortly after getting off the airline notified her she had been removed.

“Within one to two minutes of me getting off the plane,” she said, “he was like, ‘Unfortunately, ma’am, you’re put off the plane.”

Her fiancé didn’t even realize Reed had been removed from the plane until the flight was about to land in Chicago.

“My heart dropped,” Daniel Marshall said, “being in the air for three hours thinking that your significant other was with you.”

The airline booked Reed on another flight, which her attorney says shows she had done nothing wrong.

“She was following the code of the airline so it’s really confusing to me,” said attorney Faith Fox, “other than the color of her skin, why she would have been removed from that flight.”

A spokesperson for American Airlines told WBTV the flight attendant saw a “customer expressing frustration” and approached Reed to help, but the employee claims Reed refused to interact with him.

Reed denied refusing to speak to the flight attendant, and the airline is investigating the incident.


