Quantcast
Connect with us

Racists spit on bus driver and beat him with a souvenir baseball bat for asking them to wear masks

Published

2 hours ago

on

Racist teenagers beat up and spit on a San Francisco bus driver who asked them wear face coverings.

The teens attacked the driver with a souvenir baseball bat and uttered anti-Asian racial slurs Wednesday about 3:30 p.m. after he asked them multiple times to wear masks while riding the bus, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.

“They spit on him as well,” said Roger Marenco, president of the Transport Workers Union Local 250. “That right there is another serious assault, especially in today’s times.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver suffered a broken finger and bruises in the assault, which is the latest in a string of incidents targeting Asian Americans since President Donald Trump blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s extremely scary,” Marenco said.

Passengers are required to wear face coverings on public transportation in California.

No arrests have been made in the attack.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

SWAT team teargasses Confederate-loving man in Ohio after his racist tirade leads to 5-hour standoff

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

A nearly five-hour standoff came to an end in Ohio this Sunday after a SWAT team fired tear gas into an Akron apartment building, flushing out 60-year-old Dwayne Keller.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, police were initially called when Keller yelled the N-word and “Black boy” at two African American men working on a car in the parking lot below his balcony. He then brandished a handgun and draped a Confederate flag over the railing on his balcony.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Anti-masker held bank employee ‘up against a glass cubicle’ while ‘screaming obscenities’: police

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

A man who refused to wear a face mask in a local bank in western New York was arrested last week after Lakewood-Busti police say he held a bank employee "up against a glass cubicle" while "screaming obscenities."

Local news station WKBW in Buffalo reports that Gerald Hewes of Mayville, New York walked into a KeyBank in the village of Lakewood without wearing a face mask, despite the banks requirement that customers must wear masks in order to be served.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Visitors to Washington DC from 27 ‘high-risk’ states must quarantine: mayor

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Visitors to Washington from 27 US states considered "high-risk" for coronavirus will have to self-quarantine for two weeks, the mayor said Monday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the self-quarantine order on Friday and released the list of states considered "high-risk" on Monday.

The 14-day self-quarantine applies to anyone who has visited a "high-risk" state within the prior 14 days for non-essential activities.

A high-risk state is one where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons, the mayor's office said.

Visitors from the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia were exempted from the order.

Continue Reading
 
 