Rapper fatally shot while ‘walking away’ by California security guard after dispute over face mask

A California security guard is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 1990s-era rapper while “walking away” after a dispute over face masks.

CNN reported that 50-year-old Jerry Lewis was killed by Umeir Corniche Hawkins at a market in Southern California on July 5.

A dispute occurred between the two men because Lewis was reportedly not wearing a mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Hawkins shot Lewis in the back as he walked away after the two had multiple encounters over the face mask.

Hawkins is facing charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a felon. Charges were also brought against Hawkins’ wife, Sabrina Carter, for illegally possessing a handgun.

Both have plead not guilty at an initial hearing and are scheduled to next appear in court on July 10.

According to KCAL, Lewis was a 90’s rapper known as Madd Head.

MAN KILLED AFTER FIGHT OVER MASK: Jerry Lewis was a father of six and a popular 90’s rapper also known as Madd Head. Prosecutors say a security guard shot him outside this Gardena market Sunday after the two men fought about the store’s mask policy. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/SI70Bmqtov — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) July 9, 2020