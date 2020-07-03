Quantcast
‘Reprehensible’ cops fired for reenacting chokehold at memorial site: ‘A crime against humanity and decency’

Published

1 min ago

on

Four former police officers are out of work over “reprehensible” photos taken at a memorial site where a 23-year-old Black man was killed by police while walking home.

“Aurora’s interim police chief on Friday fired two of the three officers who posed for a photo last October reenacting a chokehold at the site of Elijah McClain’s violent arrest — the third officer already had resigned — and terminated another officer who received the photo,” The Denver Post reported Friday. “That officer, Jason Rosenblatt, was one of the three officers involved in McClain’s death last summer.”

The fired former officers are Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich, and Jason Rosenblatt.

“While the allegations of this internal affairs case are not criminal, it is a crime against humanity and decency,” Vanessa Wilson, the interim police chief, said at a press conference.

Photo of former Aurora Police officers, courtesy of the department.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
DC police union buried in mockery after accidentally revealing their own incompetence in stopping crime

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

On Friday, the Twitter account for the Washington, D.C. police union posted statistics on a recent upswing in crime rates in the area — trying to imply that police accountability reforms in the wake of the George Floyd killing are preventing officers from doing their jobs.

YoY Crime Stats in DC 6/3 - 7/3

Homicide ⬆️28%Armed Robbery ⬆️33%Shootings ⬆️41%Burglary ⬆️45%Stolen Auto ⬆️45%

This is what ‘knee-jerk’ policies look like in your neighborhood.

Continue Reading

WATCH: Trump advisor trashes Dr. Fauci — while pushing coronavirus conspiracy theories

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

White House economic advisor Peter Navarro pushed several conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic as the administration attempts to deflect blame for America responding to coronavirus worse than any other developed country.

At one point in the interview, MSNBC's Ali Velshi had to ask, "What are you talking about?"

Navarro harshly criticized Dr. Tony Fauci, who is one of his colleagues in the administration.

And he tried to blame the "Chinese Communist Party" for the disease, saying "they spawned the virus, they hid virus, they sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationalists over here to seed and spread the virus before we knew."

Continue Reading
 

Ron DeSantis threw temper tantrum after Trump hired strategist he ‘exiled’ from Florida GOP: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

On Friday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump has brought back longtime Florida Republican strategist Susie Wiles to try to save his electoral chances in the critical swing state — and that Gov. Ron DeSantis, who worked to cast her out of power in the Florida GOP, is enraged by the move.

"Trump’s decision to reinstate Susie Wiles to his campaign’s good inner circle follows months of behind-the-scenes efforts to bring her back after she was exiled at the demand of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had her cast out of the president’s good graces in September," reported Gary Fineout and Marc Caputo, and it "comes as polls show Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in Trump's adopted home state. Trump won Florida four years ago by less than 113,000 votes and a loss in the battleground would likely doom his reelection effort."

Continue Reading
 
 
