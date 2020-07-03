‘Reprehensible’ cops fired for reenacting chokehold at memorial site: ‘A crime against humanity and decency’

Four former police officers are out of work over “reprehensible” photos taken at a memorial site where a 23-year-old Black man was killed by police while walking home.

“Aurora’s interim police chief on Friday fired two of the three officers who posed for a photo last October reenacting a chokehold at the site of Elijah McClain’s violent arrest — the third officer already had resigned — and terminated another officer who received the photo,” The Denver Post reported Friday. “That officer, Jason Rosenblatt, was one of the three officers involved in McClain’s death last summer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The fired former officers are Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich, and Jason Rosenblatt.

“While the allegations of this internal affairs case are not criminal, it is a crime against humanity and decency,” Vanessa Wilson, the interim police chief, said at a press conference.

Aurora police chief shows the photos of three former officers smiling and reenacting a chokehold near the site of Elijah McClain's arrest https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/NxHk3hkUuP — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 3, 2020