‘Republicans are getting nervous’: The View’s Meghan McCain ‘baffled’ that Trump keeps screwing himself over

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain wondered why President Donald Trump kept endangering his re-election chances with an incoherent message.

The conservative McCain asked Jonathan Karl, ABC News chief Washington correspondent, to explain what Trump was doing by continuing his off-topic rants at White House events, as he continues to sink in the polls.

“President Trump can’t seem to get out of his own way,” McCain said, “and I think Republicans are feeling it and getting a little nervous when he’s supposed to be talking about China, which is what we were told he was talking about in the Rose Garden, he used the time to attack Joe Biden.”

“Why do you think he doesn’t have a cohesive message, and how frustrated are his aides by this?” she added. “It’s really interesting to me because he has a lot of arrows he could be using, and they just seem to not be using them for whatever reason. It’s really baffling.”

Karl explained that’s how Trump has always been.

“He always goes from the gut,” Karl said. “I mean, this is a big theme of my book. He had an expression and did an interview with Barbara Walters back in the ’80s, when he first flirted with running for president, and he was just, like, 41 years old. Barbara was trying to get him to explain his strategy and he was, like, no — it’s like the prize fighters. When you go into the ring, you go with the punches. There’s nothing strategic with how he goes, he believes he can go by his gut.”

“Yes, it frustrates his aides,” Karl added. “They’re no longer surprised and are used to it. The people that are really frustrated as you mentioned, are Republicans, Republicans in Congress who are worried that things are getting so bad that he is so undisciplined on this, that Republicans will suffer severe losses in the House, further losses in the House and will lose control of the Senate. I mean, you now have Senate races that look newly competitive not just in places like Maine and Colorado, but places like Georgia and maybe even Alabama, Arizona, North Carolina. Republicans are really worried and very frustrated that the president is driving them off a cliff.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoing new treatment for cancer

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced that her cancer has returned.

The 87-year-old justice announced Friday that she had been undergoing chemotherapy since May 19 after a recurrence of cancer, but she intends to remain on the court.

Ginsburg said her recent hospitalization for an infection was unrelated to her cancer, and she said the results of her treatment so far have been positive.

Breaking: Justice Ginsburg says she has recurrence of cancer. Plans to remain on court pic.twitter.com/SjhK5ScpAS

2020 Election

Trump is in deep trouble — but there may be a disturbing method to his madness

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the United States had set a record for new cases of COVID-19 in one day, with more than 74,000. And the death toll is now surging as well, although not yet approaching the terrible levels we saw in April. Indeed, the U.S. is one of four countries, including Brazil, South Africa and India, that account for more than two-thirds of all the cases on the planet. And we're No. 1!

Breaking Banner

White man who threatened to lynch Black woman slapped with civil rights complaint

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

A civil rights complaint has been filed against a Maine man after he allegedly threatened to lynch a Black woman during a confrontation last month, Central Maine reports.

The complaint was filed against 23-year-old Tyler Tripp, who is white, and says he approached the 20-year-old Black woman in his car at a high speed. When the woman yelled at him to slow down, he stopped, got out of the car, and “called her a racial epithet and threatened to hang her from a tree. He went on to say she deserved it because she was black (Tripp used a racial epithet in lieu of the word black)."

