Republicans are ‘resigned’ because they know Trump’s handlers can’t control him: NYT reporter

On Monday, following President Donald Trump’s Twitter outburst attacking NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban and demanding an apology for what he claimed was a “hoax” around the noose found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage, New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin wrote that this sort of behavior is why Republicans have “resigned” themselves as they face potential losses in November.

The problem, Martin argued, is that this sort of behavior illustrates how the president’s handlers can do their utmost to keep him on message, but they ultimately can’t stop him from blurting out whatever angry thoughts pop into his head and derailing days of consulting and strategy sessions.

Trump staff get him to read from prompter, avoid mentioning Confederacy in effort to reframe issue on same weekend a Dem VP contender says country should reconsider Washington And then he opens week by…going back to Confederacy This is why so many Rs are resigned — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 6, 2020