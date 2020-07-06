Quantcast
Republicans are ‘resigned’ because they know Trump’s handlers can’t control him: NYT reporter

2 hours ago

On Monday, following President Donald Trump’s Twitter outburst attacking NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban and demanding an apology for what he claimed was a “hoax” around the noose found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage, New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin wrote that this sort of behavior is why Republicans have “resigned” themselves as they face potential losses in November.

The problem, Martin argued, is that this sort of behavior illustrates how the president’s handlers can do their utmost to keep him on message, but they ultimately can’t stop him from blurting out whatever angry thoughts pop into his head and derailing days of consulting and strategy sessions.

2020 Election

Trump campaign vows to defend famous statue of Jesus — that’s located in Brazil

14 mins ago

July 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign is making a solemn vow to supporters that he will never allow the destruction of iconic statues located in foreign countries.

The Daily Beast reports that the Trump campaign over the weekend sent out a new ad featuring a photo of the Cristo Redentor in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro and informed supporters that "WE WILL PROTECT THIS."

The Cristo Redentor is perhaps the most famous landmark in all of Brazil, but apparently no one on the Trump campaign realized that the statue was not located in the United States.

COVID-infected Kim Guilfoyle attended a ‘maskless’ Hamptons party — and attendees are ‘freaking out’: report

34 mins ago

July 6, 2020

By

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of first son Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend shortly before President Donald Trump delivered a speech at Mount Rushmore.

Sources tell the New York Post that both Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. recently attended a "maskless" party at the Hamptons on Long Island, and that attendees are "freaking out" over news of her COVID-19 infection.

Fox News regrets ‘mistakenly’ editing Donald Trump out of photo with Jeffrey Epstein

41 mins ago

July 6, 2020

By

Fox News on Monday confirmed that the network had edited President Donald Trump out of a photo in which he appeared with convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The incident occurred during a broadcast on Sunday covering the arrest of Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a statement to Raw Story on Monday, Fox News said that it regretted "mistakenly" excluding Trump from the photo.

“On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during FOX News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell," the statement said. "We regret the error.”

