Republicans facing ‘tsunami’ of losses as Trump drags GOP candidates down with him: report

According to a report from the Washington Post, Republicans are facing massive losses in November because an increasingly unpopular Donald Trump has become an “anchor” that is dragging down fellow GOP lawmakers who will also be on the ballot.

Buffeted by a collapsed economy, due in no small part to the coronavirus pandemic that has been mismanaged by the Trump White House, Republicans are now also saddled with the president’s increasingly inflammatory rhetoric which polls show is not helping his re-election.

The Post reports that Democrats are increasingly “bullish” about not only reclaiming the White House after four years, but also believing that they will take control of the Senate and expand their majority in the House.

“Both Democratic and Republican operatives increasingly view Trump as a drag on GOP candidates in many key Senate and House races — especially in suburban areas, where polling and focus group data suggest he has been bleeding support,” the Post reports. “Voters’ disapproval of Trump’s handling of the pandemic and of the racial justice movement, as measured in public surveys, has buoyed Democrats down the ballot. Some long-shot Democratic challengers in Kentucky, South Carolina and other Republican strongholds reported staggering fundraising hauls in recent days, which party leaders see as a sign that their playing field could expand further.”

According to GOP strategist Mike Murphy, now tied to the Republican Voters Against Trump super PAC, Democrats should be pleased but not get overconfident.

“There’s so much Democratic psychological energy warped by Trump’s gravity field,” Murphy explained. “Now they’re having this exhilaration. Ninety percent of the political gestalt is set by public polls, and the polls show Trump’s going to lose, we can all relax, it’s over. But I would say, ‘Caution! Elections are very dynamic.’ ”

The report points out that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden now leads Trump in the highly important battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in polling beyond the margin of error, which — should those numbers hold — would put the president’s chances of staying in the Oval Office out of reach.

According to Amy Walter, national editor of the Cook Political Report, the president has an uphill battle to get back in the race and the damage has been extended to other Republicans who will be on the ballot with him.

“The president is in a very, very deep hole, and I’m not quite sure how he gets out of it,” she explained. “He is taking with him Senate and House candidates. Instead of just a slight drag, the president is tying anchors around the ankles of Republican candidates.”

According to former DNC head Terry McAuliffe, “There’s a tsunami coming,” because the president has bungled the COVID-19 pandemic so badly among other missteps.

“If he’d early on jumped in front of the coronavirus and been a leader, this guy would’ve been unbeatable. But every opportunity he’s had to stand up and be a leader, whether Charlottesville or anything else, he’s failed each time,” he explained.

You can read more here.