Republicans fleeing a ‘burning building’ as Trump’s popularity continues to implode: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Republicans are looking for the exits as President Donald Trump’s popularity sinks as his re-election chances dim.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other Republicans have broken with Trump on wearing masks, and the “Morning Joe” host said the president continues to stick with unpopular wedge issues against his own interests.

“This is another example of an 80/20 issue where the president continues to be on the side of the 20 percent and opposed to the 80 percent, you look at, like, for instance, vetoing a defense funding bill because he wants to defend the honor of really bad Confederate generals who lost wars?” Scarborough said. “Like, if you’re talking about [Fort] Bragg? I mean, the state of Mississippi voted to take down the flag, and he’s still fighting the lost cause?”

“I mean, you talk about his magical thinking when you talk about the coronavirus,” he continued. “We’re coming up to 130,000 dead, will probably be at 150,000 dead Americans by the time people go to vote, and his magical thinking continues, and he always talks about making America great again. He goes, by the way, I’ve got 99 percent of Republicans supporting me, which is, of course, a total lie, whatever number he uses. This Pew poll that shows less than one in five Americans are satisfied with where America is. This is a guy that said, trust me, believe me, I can make America great again like nobody else.”

“Well, he’s had his chance, and here we are, almost four years in, and only 12 percent of Americans are satisfied with how things are going in the country, one in 10 Americans, basically,” Scarborough concluded, “and that’s why the Republicans are now starting to figure out the best way to find the exits and get out of this burning political building.”


