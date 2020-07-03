Republicans handed a road map for dumping ‘dangerous’ Trump before the GOP convention
In an appeal to fellow Republicans who have not yet turned their backs on Donald Trump after a disastrous three and a half years, longtime conservative gadfly Bill Kristol made the case that it is still possible for the GOP to salvage the 2020 election by dumping the president from the top of the ticket before it is too late.
With multiple polls showing the president falling farther and farther behind presumptive 2020 presidential opponent Joe Biden, and the president under siege over reports he knew and remained silent about Russia placing a bounty on the lives of American military personnel in Afghanistan, Kristol, writing at the Bulwark, suggested two approaches that would take Trump out of the mix — voluntarily or not.
Before making his case against the president, Kristol explained that is appeal is directed at “those who, for whatever mixtures of reasons and motives, have until now reluctantly supported or tolerated him.”
“Donald Trump is not up to the job of president; he is particularly unsuited to lead the nation in a context of twin public health and economic crises; he can’t be trusted not to throw the country into a crisis of democracy and legitimacy during the forthcoming election campaign; and he shouldn’t be entrusted with the powers of the presidency for another four years,” Kristol charged.
According to the conservative commentator, Republicans should first take their cue from the Watergate era and appeal to the president to step aside for the good of the party and let Mike Pence take his place — although Kristol noted he’s not a fan of the vice president.
“It is self-evident that it would be much better for the country if Donald Trump were out of office for the next six months, and if he had no chance to be president for the next four years,” he wrote. “A President Pence for the next several months—even with the possibility of a President Pence for the next four years—would be a good outcome for all Americans.”
Failing that he proposed urging delegates attending the Republican convention to take their vote and hand it to anyone other than Trump.
“If Donald Trump ignores them, serious and patriotic men and women who have been Trump supporters could urge delegates to the Republican convention to withhold their votes in this emergency from Donald Trump, and could provide legal and political help when the Trump campaign claims those delegates are bound,” he explained before proposing one more alternative that could end Trump’s chances — no matter how small — of winning in November.
“Serious and patriotic men and women who have been Trump supporters could simply announce their support for Joe Biden now,” he wrote before adding that a substantial outcry against Trump and for Biden might make the president throw up his hands and resign while blaming lack of support from his own party.
Adding, “the best option would be a Trump who has resigned from office,” Kristol concluded, “There is no reason for patriotic Trump supporters to continue enabling him. There would be a portion of honor in helping us get beyond him.”
You can read the whole piece here.
2020 Election
High-ranking Trump campaign official questioning RNC spending on election as president continues to flounder: report
In a deep dive into Donald Trump's very bad June that saw his poll numbers plummet while COVID-19 infections rocketed upward in the U.S., Politico reports that the shake-up in the president's re-election campaign has led to questions, not only about how the Trump 2020 campaign is being run, but also what is going on with the Republican National Committee's campaign arm.
Reporting that White House jack-of-all-trades Jared Kushner is said to be behind the demotion of campaign’s chief operating officer Michael Glassner with protege Jeff DeWit -- who reportedly walked into Glassner's office and informed him of the change -- Politico notes that DeWit then visited the RNC's offices to find out how they were spending money which was not well-received.
2020 Election
White House officials hindering efforts to go after COVID-19 price-gougers and scam artists: report
According to a report from Politico, a White House-endorsed task force run by the Justice Department to go after COVID-19 price gougers and scam artists is running into interference from others in the White House who believe that the free market should be the arbiter of what is fair or not.
Earlier this year, as the country was swamped by the coronavirus pandemic that had the public sheltering at home and hospitals scrambling for enough personal protection equipment (PPE), the White House worked in concert with Attorney General Bill Barr to roll out a task force whose mission was to root out and prosecute individuals and companies indulging in price-gouging the much-needed medical supplies.
2020 Election
GOP lawmakers are about to start throwing Trump under the bus because he can’t hurt them anymore: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator -- and Never-Trumper -- Matt Lewis said Americans are likely to witness GOP lawmakers not only moving away from Donald Trump but also openly criticizing him because his influence is at an all-time low and he can't hurt them with voters as he could in the past.
With the president's poll numbers spiraling downward and the likelihood that he will be re-elected slipping away, Lewis claims that, while he doesn't expect Trump to quit the race, he does expect endangered Republicans to quit the president.