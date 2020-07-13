Republicans must answer for ‘coward’ Trump’s attacks on doctors: Ex-tea party congressman

On Monday, following President Donald Trump’s promotion of a tweet from a former game show host accusing doctors of lying about COVID-19, former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) demanded Republicans on Capitol Hill should answer for the president’s behavior.

The coward in the White House this morning said that most doctors are lying about Covid 19. Every Republican this morning should be asked if they agree. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 13, 2020

Walsh, a former lawmaker elected during the 2010 tea party wave, has become one of the most vocal critics of the president from the right, briefly running a primary challenge against Trump and urging fellow Republicans to abandon the party until its support of Trump crumbles.