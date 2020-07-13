Quantcast
Republicans must answer for ‘coward’ Trump’s attacks on doctors: Ex-tea party congressman

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, following President Donald Trump’s promotion of a tweet from a former game show host accusing doctors of lying about COVID-19, former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) demanded Republicans on Capitol Hill should answer for the president’s behavior.

Walsh, a former lawmaker elected during the 2010 tea party wave, has become one of the most vocal critics of the president from the right, briefly running a primary challenge against Trump and urging fellow Republicans to abandon the party until its support of Trump crumbles.


Trump’s ‘incompetence’ has painted him into corner assuring his defeat: columnist

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, novelist Richard North Patterson claimed that Donald Trump's toxic mixture of "incompetence" and race-baiting is coming back to bite him and prevent a second term.

Making the case that "Trump is cornered," the author said that the coronavirus pandemic exposed the fact that the president has been over his head for his entire tenure and Trump's turn to overt racism to obscure that fact has only made matters worse.

‘It’s conformity, bro’: Mask-hater lashes out at ‘brown-skinned sheep’ for refusing to serve him

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

A video that surfaced on Twitter this Sunday shows a man arguing with store employees after he was refused service for not wearing mask.

According to the person who uploaded the video, the man referred to store employees as "brown skinned sheep."

"This man came into my father’s store and started coming at my brother for refusing him service for not wearing a mask," wrote the person who uploaded the video. "He started being racist and called him and the rest of the employees 'brown skinned sheep'."

Will our schools re-open? That’s the wrong question

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Here's what we know about whether it's safe or practical to send millions of American kids and teenagers back to school for the fall term, which in some districts begins in just over a month: Nothing.

Parents, teachers, school administrators and elected officials are — I mean, pick your cliché: We're lost. (I'm a public school parent in New York City, so I'll go with the first-person plural.) We're wandering in the desert without a map as darkness falls, or perhaps trying to find an invisible needle in a burning haystack, which is threatening to set the entire barn on fire. As Robin Cogan, a school nurse in Camden, New Jersey, told the New York Times: "It feels like we're playing Russian roulette with our kids and our staff."

