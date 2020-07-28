Republicans mystified by Trump’s refusal to do the one thing that will get him re-elected
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is focusing their efforts, with fewer than 100 days before the election, on keeping his Republican base from cracking.
The strategy is confounding other Republicans, who don’t understand why the president isn’t working to expand his coalition and instead prioritizing his conservative base, reported The Daily Beast.
“The president has tremendous power in what to talk about, and he has kinda gotten off-track, in talking about what the media wants him to talk about,” said GOP operative Barry Bennett, who served as a senior Trump adviser in 2016. “He should be tweeting pictures of people going back to work … Let’s see some pictures of those people … The media is not going to help him tell the good news. He’s got to do it himself, and he should use his platform for that.”
Instead, the president continues airing his personal grievances, such as a single tweet attacking Ronald Reagan’s legacy, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and Fox News.
“I thought, ‘Damn, he jammed a lot in there in one broadside,’” one GOP strategist told The Beast. “The base is the piece he can control the most, but there are times where he sees his base as a larger portion of the Republican voting bloc than it is. There are a lot of gettable Republicans outside of the cultural issues that he plays on.”
Trump and his campaign remain uninterested in engaging the twin crises — the coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest — engulfing the nation, and GOP senators are growing concerned that his inaction will drag down their majority.
“To the extent these [Senate] races remain a presidential referendum by proxy, Republicans carry all of Trump’s baggage in the eyes of his haters without necessarily generating the same enthusiasm or recognition among his supporters,” said Liam Donovan, a former aide at the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “Unless and until it becomes a choice between the candidates — or a check on full Democratic control — the Senate majority will only go as far as the president’s performance can carry it.”
‘Violence is the only card’ Trump has left to play as his re-election prospects shrivel: conservative
Speaking with MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday morning, conservative commentator and Bulwark founder Charlie Sykes said that Donald Trump is quickly running out of time and options to salvage his re-election campaign and all he has left to offer is fear and violence.
With polling showing the president is bleeding support among white voters in the suburbs, host Scarborough asked Sykes what the president can do to not only stop his slide in the polls, but actually win.
"There's not a lot of undecided voters in places like Wisconsin," Sykes began. "So the question is what is the level of intensity, how aggressive will Republicans be, the Trump campaign be mail-in back on mail in voting. They're all in on Pennsylvania, attacking the mail-in vote process."
White working-class voters turning against Trump: ‘I’m getting sick of him, you know?’
President Donald Trump is in trouble with the white working-class voters who helped propel his surprise victory in 2016.
That year, Trump won non-college-educated white voters by 39 points, and there's evidence to suggest that turnout among that group was higher than in prior elections -- but now there's growing evidence those same voters have had enough of him, reported Politico.
“Don’t get me wrong, he’s done some good stuff, but lately he’s just been ticking me off,” said Kathy Manuel, a Scranton voter who backed Barack Obama twice and now regrets her Trump vote in 2016.
Trump aides ‘frustrated’ with president’s reasons for refusing to honor John Lewis: AP reporter
Following reporting on attendees honoring the late Rep. John Lewis whose body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, MSNBC " Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough queried Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire about Donald Trump's refusal to make an appearance and his reasoning.
According to Lemire, there was a big difference between what White House aides said in public and what they know to be the truth.
"I was on the White House lawn when we asked if the president was going to attend to pay his respects to the congressman lying in state at the Capitol, and he said no," Lemire recalled. "That took aides by surprise because there had been discussions about the president going over there at some point today, they thought that might be something he would want to do. We should note that Vice President Pence, who served with Congressman Lewis in the house, did go over there yesterday. "