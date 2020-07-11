Republicans ‘sweating’ raising cash for Jacksonville convention as Charlotte committee withholds millions: report

According to a report from Politico, the Republican National Committee has been forced to bring in a high-powered fundraiser to round up the money they need to put on the nominating convention for Donald Trump in Jacksonville, and senior Republicans are “sweating” they may not reach the cash goal they need.

One problem they are unexpectedly facing is that convention organizers in jilted Charlotte, North Carolina — which saw their convention yanked away by Donald Trump because he was unhappy about restrictions placed by the state due to the coronavirus pandemic — are refusing to turn over an unspent $7 million in funds they raised.

According to the report, Jeff Miller, a veteran fundraiser with connections to big Republican donors, is being tapped to bring in cash for the fast-approaching August convention.

Politico reports, “Republicans are scrambling to raise millions of dollars after President Donald Trump moved most of the event from Charlotte. They say they’ve received several millions in commitments toward a fundraising goal of $20 to $25 million, but declined to be more specific.”

According to the report, the Charlotte organizers raised approximately $37 million for their convention over an extended period, but are refusing to hand over the unspent $7 million to help Jacksonville — and the Republican National Committee — out.

Politico reports that, even with Miller on-board at such a late date, they’re worried they may not get the money they need as some donors question holding the convention in a state that is seeing record COVID-19 infections on a daily basis and even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) expressing concerns.

“Well, I think the convention is a challenging situation. And a number of my colleagues have announced that they’re not going to attend, and we’ll have to wait and see how things look in late August and determine whether or not you can safely convene that many people,” McConnell said Thursday.

