Rev. Al Sharpton takes down Trump for belittling renaming military bases during Fox News interview

President Donald Trump couldn’t name any Black soldiers when he was speaking to Fox News about the military renaming the bases, instead of naming them after Confederate soldiers, some of which were even charged with treason to the United States. Instead, Trump asked if Black Lives Matter protesters want to name it after Rev. Al Sharpton.

At the top of his Sunday show, Sharpton addressed Trump’s comments asking him why he wouldn’t want to rename the bases after some of the Black legends in military history.

“I appreciate the boost, Mr. President, and I do have parents from the South, but let me say this,” Rev. Sharpton began. “Why not name it after people who served in the military for this country, rather than traitors? Name it after Crispus Attucks, the first person in the American Revolution to die to make the country free. He was a Black man. Name it after one of the Tuskegee Airmen, Percy Sutton, who you knew in New York, who served in the armed forces when it was still segregated. Why not take seriously the contributions of people — than those that have these military bases named after them, fought to either keep them enslaved and in free servitude and treated them as less than human? That’s what Mr. Bragg and Mr. Lee stood for.”

He went on to say that there are military officers that fought to overthrow the government that Trump now leads. People that were charged with treason, called traitors to the U.S.A.

“It is really a tribute fit for departed statesmen like the late John Lewis, who the president honored mildly with his proclamation that flags fly at half-mast on federal grounds yesterday,” Rev. Sharpton continued. “This, of course, includes a White House built by slaves and military bases name for Confederate generals. The irony was not lost on me this weekend that a civil rights icon, the great-grandson of slaves, would be revered in this way and by this president. Not while there’s still plenty of Confederate monuments standing in lewis’ home state of Georgia. Monuments Donald Trump has turned into a battle cry for his failing re-election campaign. But then, much like his insults on Lewis while Lewis was alive, the president intentionally boxed himself into a corner with voters of color. Elevating racists by dismissing the concerns of those who insist that Black lives matter.”

Meanwhile, he noted, the pandemic continues to kill more Americans and is particularly hitting Black communities harder.

See his full comments below: