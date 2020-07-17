RNC going to extra expense in Jacksonville to cater to ‘toddler’ Trump and it still won’t please the ‘man-child’: Morning Joe guest
During an MSNBC “Morning Joe’ segment on the upcoming Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, political analyst Elise Jordan explained that the Republican Party is being forced to “cater to the whims” of Donald Trump as if he were angry “toddler” while at the same time trying to protect attendees from COVID-19 exposure.
As host Mika Brezinski noted, the RNC has now scrambling and instituting measures in Florida to slow the possible spread of the deadly coronavirus — including new rules limiting the number guests allowed — instead of canceling the event that had been moved from North Carolina.
“Now Florida is a complete hot spot so they want to have a super spreader event in a hot spot,” the MSNBC host explained. “I say super spreader event, let me explain what I mean. Do you really think the president of the United States, this president, President Trump, is going to want a smattering of people around when he gets up to make his speech or is he going to want a roaring crowd? I can tell you right now he’s not putting up with people socially distanced and not many of them he just won’t do it. He’ll freak out.”
“Mika, it’s almost like giving in to a toddler with his plans with this half-baked scheme about this convention,” Jordan offered. “It’s almost like maybe if some adults had shown leadership and said, maybe a convention in Jacksonville, Florida outdoors in the dead heat of August, which I don’t know about you, but I sure wouldn’t want to be sitting outside at that kind of event in Florida in August.”
“Maybe it’s not such a good idea, maybe we have to realistically assess the situation at hand using science,” she continued. “But no, instead, you see how the RNC catered to Donald Trump’s whims. And it’s going to cost them a lot of money. They’re having to essentially put on two conventions right now and neither of them are going to be what the man-child desires.”
Watch below:
