Quantcast
Connect with us

Roger Stone claims he found God — but his faith sounds a lot like the QAnon conspiracy theory

Published

1 min ago

on

Roger Stone claims he found God before President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence — but his faith sounds a lot like the “QAnon” conspiracy theory.

The longtime Republican “dirty trickster” and self-described “libertine” says he had a spiritual awakening in January after attending an outdoor prayer service led by Franklin Graham, reported CBN News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At that moment, I felt the calling,” Stone told the religious broadcasting network. “I stood up with 500 other people. I wasn’t the slightest bit embarrassed. I confess that I was a sinner. I repeated a pledge that he recited, and it was as if a cement block was lifted off my chest. I can’t even explain it.”

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison the following month after a jury convicted him on seven counts, including witness tampering and lying to investigators, but the longtime Trump associate says he always had faith the president would protect him.

“I was never scared,” Stone said. “I was never worried. I was completely confident that the Lord would guide the president to do the right thing.”

Stone said prosecutors on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team pressed him to testify against the president as they investigated Russian election interference, and he made what sounded like a reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory recently embraced by disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying about his contacts with Russia, and a number of GOP candidates.

“I really do believe that those who are trying to undo this president, those who are trying to destroy me, trying to destroy Michael Flynn, who’s a very good man and great American patriot war hero, I do believe they’re satanic,” Stone said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone appeared earlier last month, before Trump commuted his sentence, on “The Matrixxx” podcast hosted by QAnon advocate Jeffrey Pederson and expressed support for the conspiracy theory, which grew out of the debunked “Pizzagate” conspiracy promoted by Stone ally Alex Jones.

“I do a lot of interviews and I meet with a lot of patriot groups and I always get the question, ‘Mr. Stone, is Q real?'” Stone told the podcaster. ‘And I always say, ‘I don’t know, but let me tell you this: I certainly hope Q is real and there a number of indications that the information that is being disseminated has been of enormous value in this fight for freedom.'”

Stone described QAnon conspiracists “great patriots,” and assured the podcaster “if we hang together, we can save this country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president himself promotes social media accounts that push the QAnon conspiracy, which holds that a cabal of godless elites are kidnapping and ritualistically abusing children and Trump has been working all along, possibly with Mueller, to expose and prosecute them.

“They cut corners and what’s outrageous is their arrogance, their moral superiority, when in fact, they have no morals at all,” Stone told CBN. “I don’t believe that any of these people involved in my prosecution are really believers in God.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone claims his newfound faith has taught him that “vengeance is God’s,” and not his, but then he made another statement that possibly fits in with the byzantine QAnon narrative.

“The Lord will deal with them so it’s not like they will go unpunished,” he warned. “That makes it easier to pray for them for when that moment comes.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Trash’: Angry white people threaten to ‘burn’ statue of Black woman after it replaces slave trader

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

A statue of a Black Lives Matter activist has come under fire by white people after it replaced a memorial for slave trader Edward Colston.

The new statue of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid was placed in Bristol, United Kingdom on Wednesday without the permission of the city council, which has suggested that it will be removed.

Reid was one of the activists who participated in toppling Colston's statue last month.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We’re polite but not crazy!’ Canadians demand border remain shut to disease-ridden Americans

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Canada has absolutely crushed the curve on novel coronavirus infections -- and Canadians are telling their government to keep the nation's borders closed to disease-ridden Americans.

Buffalo News reports that a recent poll shows that 81 percent of Canadians want to keep the border between the two countries closed, and that Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) garnered furious pushback from Canadian Twitter users earlier this month when he expressed his support to reopening travel between the U.S. and Canada.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Downward spiral’: Trump ripped by prominent conservative for turning America into ‘a pitiful, helpless giant’

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist George Will contends that President Trump's "rhetorical mustard" is starting to lose its flavor. "The entertainer has become a bore, and foretelling his defeat no longer involves peering into a distant future," Will writes.

"Never has a U.S. election come at such a moment of national mortification. In April 1970, President Richard M. Nixon told a national television audience that futility in Vietnam would make the United States appear to the world as 'a pitiful, helpless giant.' Half a century later, America, for the first time in its history, is pitied."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image