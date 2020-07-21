Quantcast
Ron DeSantis says ‘the trend is much better’ in Florida — as hospitalizations reach new record

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) touted a supposed imminent downward trend of coronavirus cases in Florida — even though a record new 518 hospital admissions were recorded just hours before.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis lauded the state’s progress on the same day, stating his belief that the state would soon begin trending downward in new coronavirus cases,” reported Madeline Charbonneau. “‘I think the trend is much better today than it was two weeks ago,’ DeSantis said. ‘We’re going to be able to get through it. We’re not there yet.'”

DeSantis has come under harsh criticism for his push to reopen Florida establishments early, as coronavirus cases have spiked in the state. He has been heckled at recent press conferences and faces a lawsuit from a key teacher’s union over his school reopening plan.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Trump triggers outrage for giving best wishes to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking accomplice

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

At Tuesday's coronavirus news conference, President Donald Trump was asked to comment on Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite arrested as an alleged accomplice to deceased wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein's child sex trafficking operation. He replied, "I wish her well."

Commenters on social media were not impressed with this response.

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: "I wish her well."

Here is what the DOJ says about her: pic.twitter.com/VDfHDdbHnY

— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) July 21, 2020

Breaking Banner

CNN refuses to carry Trump’s address on coronavirus — but does air questions from reporters

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Cable news networks CNN and MSNBC used the opposite strategies for carrying President Donald Trump's first briefing on coronavirus since April.

"It's been three months since the last formal coronavirus briefing over there at the White House," CNN's Wolf Blitzer reported. "At that time there were almost 55,000 Americans dead, nearly 1 million cases. Today it's more than 141,000 dead Americans, and almost 4 million cases. It's gotten progressively worse."

"That's right, Wolf," CNN's Jim Acosta replied.

"President Trump is about to hold this news conference, but it looks like there will be one big difference this time around as it appears some of the main experts from those briefings from earlier this year won't be joining the president. Dr. Anthony Fauci will not join the president for this evening's briefing. Fauci had expected to be invited when the news conference was announced yesterday, but that's not the case anymore."

Breaking Banner

Trump wouldn’t let Dr. Birx come inside for the briefing: ‘Dr. Birx is outside’

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump revealed that Dr. Deborah Birx, who wasn't at the coronavirus task force press briefing on Tuesday, was actually "outside."

The president was asked why there were no members of the task force or any experts appearing with Trump on Tuesday, but all Trump replied was that Birx was outside.

During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper an hour earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he wouldn't be there because he wasn't asked to be. He noted that it is up to the White House to ask him if they want him to participate in the briefing.

Trump never clarified why he was alone at the podium.

