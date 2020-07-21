Ron DeSantis says ‘the trend is much better’ in Florida — as hospitalizations reach new record

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) touted a supposed imminent downward trend of coronavirus cases in Florida — even though a record new 518 hospital admissions were recorded just hours before.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis lauded the state’s progress on the same day, stating his belief that the state would soon begin trending downward in new coronavirus cases,” reported Madeline Charbonneau. “‘I think the trend is much better today than it was two weeks ago,’ DeSantis said. ‘We’re going to be able to get through it. We’re not there yet.'”

DeSantis has come under harsh criticism for his push to reopen Florida establishments early, as coronavirus cases have spiked in the state. He has been heckled at recent press conferences and faces a lawsuit from a key teacher’s union over his school reopening plan.