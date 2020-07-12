Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani unexpectedly reveals ‘all’ of Trump’s IRS audits have been ‘settled’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, on Sunday attempted to connect liberal billionaire George Soros to a prosecutor’s effort to subpoena the president’s financial records. The president’s lawyer also claimed that “all” of Trump’s tax audits had been “settled.”

During an interview on Fox News, Giuliani said that a Supreme Court case which found that the president does not have “absolute immunity” against prosecution was “terribly decided.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have no reason to believe that there is anything wrong with his tax returns,” the president’s lawyer insisted. “All of them have been audited and all of them have either been passed on or settled.”

Trump has said that he would release his tax returns when they are no longer under audit, although the president has never provided proof that the IRS is auditing his financials.

“There should be some finality in tax returns,” Giuliani continued. “In other words, we get audited, we make a deal, we pay the government — you don’t come after me forever for that. And also, this is the president of the United States.”

Giuliani warned that up to 4,000 prosecutors can now “come after” Trump’s financial records.

“Look at the DAs we have now,” he continued. “We have Soros-elected anarchist DAs. They’re not there to prosecute the law. They’re there to undermined the law. He put them there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, why would Soros pay for DAs other than to undermine our government?” Giuliani asked.

“Wow!” Fox News host Maria Bartiromo exclaimed.

“For five years, Soros has been funding these and nobody paid attention to it,” Giuliani added. “But he had a reason. It’s to undermined our government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from Fox News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Activism

Suspected Uber driver arrested for allegedly pointing gun at anti-Confederate protesters

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

A South Carolina man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a firearm at people demonstrating for the removal of Confederate-era symbols.

According to WIS, the incident occurred on Friday as demonstrators were marking the five year anniversary of the Confederate flag being removed from South Carolina's State House grounds in Columbia.

Protesters said that the man stopped his vehicle and argued with them. Before driving away, the man was said to have brandished a gun.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Texas voters turn on Trump over coronavirus bungling — putting him behind Biden: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

According to a report in the Dallas Morning News, a new poll shows Donald Trump has fallen behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with numbers that are slightly outside the margin of error.

The report notes that voters are focusing on the failure of the Trump administration to stem the rising tide of the coronavirus pandemic that is currently exploding in the Lone Star State.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Constitutional amendment proposed by conservative to prevent more Trump-like corruption

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative -- and former Republican -- Matt Lewis said it was time for the country to seriously consider amending the Constitution and take away the president's ability to pardon citizens with impunity, adding Donald Trump has taken it to a new level of corruption.

Using Donald Trump's commutation of "longtime friend and partner-in-crime" Roger Stone's conviction as a jumping-off point, Lewis said it was a double-standard and hypocritical for Republicans to complain about previous presidential pardons and look the other way when the GOP president is blatantly rewarding the cover-up of a crime.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image