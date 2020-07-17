Quantcast
Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoing new treatment for cancer

Published

1 min ago

on

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced that her cancer has returned.

The 87-year-old justice announced Friday that she had been undergoing chemotherapy since May 19 after a recurrence of cancer, but she intends to remain on the court.

Ginsburg said her recent hospitalization for an infection was unrelated to her cancer, and she said the results of her treatment so far have been positive.

2020 Election

Trump is in deep trouble — but there may be a disturbing method to his madness

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the United States had set a record for new cases of COVID-19 in one day, with more than 74,000. And the death toll is now surging as well, although not yet approaching the terrible levels we saw in April. Indeed, the U.S. is one of four countries, including Brazil, South Africa and India, that account for more than two-thirds of all the cases on the planet. And we're No. 1!

White man who threatened to lynch Black woman slapped with civil rights complaint

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

A civil rights complaint has been filed against a Maine man after he allegedly threatened to lynch a Black woman during a confrontation last month, Central Maine reports.

The complaint was filed against 23-year-old Tyler Tripp, who is white, and says he approached the 20-year-old Black woman in his car at a high speed. When the woman yelled at him to slow down, he stopped, got out of the car, and “called her a racial epithet and threatened to hang her from a tree. He went on to say she deserved it because she was black (Tripp used a racial epithet in lieu of the word black)."

'Terrified' woman cop calls her cop husband on two Black teens for fundraising in her neighborhood

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

A Connecticut woman wants more than a reprimand against a police detective who traumatized two Black teenagers as they raised money for their football team.

The two boys were wearing their Conard High School jerseys last summer as they sold "Chieftain Cards," offering discounts to local restaurants as part of a long-standing team fundraiser, when an officer in a police vest asked what they were doing in the West Hartford neighborhood, reported Patch.

