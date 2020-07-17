Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoing new treatment for cancer
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced that her cancer has returned.
The 87-year-old justice announced Friday that she had been undergoing chemotherapy since May 19 after a recurrence of cancer, but she intends to remain on the court.
Ginsburg said her recent hospitalization for an infection was unrelated to her cancer, and she said the results of her treatment so far have been positive.
