Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Sad, frightening, unhinged’: Veteran foreign affairs journalist stunned by Trump’s ‘unmasking’ during COVID crisis

Published

20 mins ago

on

Adnan Khan, a veteran foreign affairs journalist who frequently writes for Canadian magazine Maclean’s, has written a new column called “The Unmasking of Donald Trump,” in which he declares that the novel coronavirus crisis has revealed the president to be an empty shell of a human.

Khan begins by walking through the ways that Trump has so often managed to bluff and bully his way out of potential disasters, ranging from casino bankruptcies to IRS inquiries.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the president has met the one problem that he can’t simply make go away by talking.

“As a businessman, even as incompetent as he was, Trump had been able to maintain the illusion of invincibility,” he writes. “The masks never came off… But as president, the opposite has happened: he has been steadily unmasked.”

As this has happened, Khan argues, his approval rating has dropped and more and more voters are eager to show him the door. This, in turn, causes the president to double down on appealing only to his most committed fans, which then further alienates people who aren’t fully aboard the Trump train.

“Finally, we are seeing the real Donald Trump, and it is a sad, frightening, unhinged image indeed,” he concludes.

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White man who threatened to lynch Black woman slapped with civil rights complaint

Published

1 min ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

A civil rights complaint has been filed against a Maine man after he allegedly threatened to lynch a Black woman during a confrontation last month, Central Maine reports.

The complaint was filed against 23-year-old Tyler Tripp, who is white, and says he approached the 20-year-old Black woman in his car at a high speed. When the woman yelled at him to slow down, he stopped, got out of the car, and “called her a racial epithet and threatened to hang her from a tree. He went on to say she deserved it because she was black (Tripp used a racial epithet in lieu of the word black)."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Terrified’ woman cop calls her cop husband on two Black teens for fundraising in her neighborhood

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

A Connecticut woman wants more than a reprimand against a police detective who traumatized two Black teenagers as they raised money for their football team.

The two boys were wearing their Conard High School jerseys last summer as they sold "Chieftain Cards," offering discounts to local restaurants as part of a long-standing team fundraiser, when an officer in a police vest asked what they were doing in the West Hartford neighborhood, reported Patch.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Sad, frightening, unhinged’: Veteran foreign affairs journalist stunned by Trump’s ‘unmasking’ during COVID crisis

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Adnan Khan, a veteran foreign affairs journalist who frequently writes for Canadian magazine Maclean's, has written a new column called "The Unmasking of Donald Trump," in which he declares that the novel coronavirus crisis has revealed the president to be an empty shell of a human.

Khan begins by walking through the ways that Trump has so often managed to bluff and bully his way out of potential disasters, ranging from casino bankruptcies to IRS inquiries.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image