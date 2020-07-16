‘Scary and reckless’: Kentucky governor blasts McConnell-backed AG’s attack on COVID-19 restrictions

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear blasted his state’s attorney general for trying to roll back the coronavirus restrictions that have so far prevented an explosion of infections.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, an acolyte of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, filed a motion Wednesday to block all of Beshear’s executive orders under the COVID-19 state of emergency, arguing the governor’s actions are arbitrary violations of constitutional rights, reported the Courier-Journal.

Cameron filed the motion in Boone County Circuit Court, where a judge recently granted a restraining order against Beshear’s orders for auto racetracks and day care centers as part of a lawsuit filed in that reliably Republican county’s court.

Beshear, who has asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to uphold his emergency public health orders in that case and another one in Scott County, fired back at Cameron’s latest moves.

“I just learned the attorney general is asking the Boone Circuit Court judge to void every COVID-19 rule or regulation, and prevent any future orders needed to respond to escalating cases,” Beshear tweeted Thursday morning.

“With no rules,” he added, “there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is.”

