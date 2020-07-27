Senate Republicans pushing back on White House demand to include FBI HQ funding in stimulus: report
On Monday, the GOP’s coronavirus stimulus proposal was revealed to contain funding to construct a new FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. — a proposal that could make the Trump Organization a lot of money, but that took Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) completely by surprise.
On CNN’s “OutFront,” reporter Phil Mattingly noted that Senate Republicans are not happy with the sudden inclusion.
“The bill [has] a $1.75 billion new FBI building in it,” said host Erin Burnett. “This is, would seem inappropriate to put pork in a bill like this.”
“This has been a major flash point of Republican negotiations over the course of the last several days between the White House and Senate Republicans,” said Mattingly, “and if you want to know how Senate Republicans really feel about it, take a listen to what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had to say.”
“Well, regarding that proposal, obviously we had to have an agreement with the administration in order to get started,” said McConnell in the clip. “And they’ll have to answer the question of why they insisted on that provision.”
“The Majority Leader is not very loose with his words, but he has very clear intent with what he was saying there, which is this is the administration’s proposal,” said Mattingly. “The administration tried to force this proposal into these negotiations, I am told, multiple times over the last several weeks. Senator Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said earlier today, ‘I just don’t know why we’re doing this.'”
Inside the mind of Donald J. Trump: Yale psychiatrist explains what the media missed in Mary Trump’s book
The publication of Dr. Mary Trump’s new book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, has brought new attention to the mental health of Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States. Much of Dr. Trump's narrative matches the analysis of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, edited by DCReport contributor Bandy X. Lee, a Yale forensic psychiatrist.
2020 Election
Larry Kudlow dodges Jake Tapper on COVID deaths: ‘Don’t forget there’s a $1,200 check coming’
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow didn't want to talk about the human toll of the coronavirus pandemic and attempted to move the conversation from the more than 1,000 Americans a day dying from COVID-19 to a new stimulus package that will include another $1200 check for taxpayers.
Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Kudlow tried to tamp down talk about California, Florida, Arizona and Texas seeing a frightening increase in coronavirus deaths.
Saying, "Most of the states are doing rather well," Kudlow continued, "I'm happy to report Ambassador Deborah Birx, who is the leader on our virus task force, she's reporting now on these virus hot spots states, the three or four of them are showing early signs of plateauing. Let us hope and pray that that is the case."
‘Reality is back with a vengeance’: CNN panel roasts Trump for thinking he could hold convention during pandemic
A CNN panel on Friday roasted President Donald Trump for thinking he could hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida even as COVID-19 has been ripping through the state.
While discussing Trump's decision to cancel the RNC, host John Berman said that the president seems to have finally realized events in the country have spun out of his control.
"This convention move in many ways is a microcosm, emblematic of the larger story here, which is that the virus is calling the shots," Berman said.
Political analyst Ron Brownstein said that Trump's abrupt decision to cancel the convention after spending weeks insisting that it go on did not speak well of him.