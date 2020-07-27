WATCH: Mitch McConnell confused after learning GOP’s coronavirus bill funds new FBI HQ near Trump’s DC hotel

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was asked by a reporter why the Republican coronavirus stimulus bill contains a passage funding construction of a new FBI headquarters.

He appeared confused by the question and surprised to learn this was even the case. “I’m not sure that it is,” said McConnell. “Is it?”

.@LACaldwellDC asks Mitch McConnell why the GOP coronavirus aid bill includes money for a new FBI building. He looks perplexed. “I’m not sure that it is. Is it?” (It is.) pic.twitter.com/wkdSocln8I — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 27, 2020

The stimulus bill does indeed include a proposal to fund the FBI headquarters construction at its original spot, which was requested by President Donald Trump.

The Trump Organization stands to gain a higher return on its lease of the Old Post Office Building, which it has converted into a hotel, if the FBI headquarters is rebuilt on its current site instead of relocated to Virginia, a move which would be less expensive.

The GOP *coronavirus* relief proposal includes… money for a new FBI headquarters in DC pic.twitter.com/b6FJIQkIfs — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 27, 2020