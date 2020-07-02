Quantcast
‘Seriously delusional’: GOP lawmaker triggers outrage for saying disease experts are ‘undermining’ Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) called for President Donald Trump to disband the task force, directing particular ire at Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. “They engender panic and hysteria and undermine what the president’s doing,” he said.

Commenters on social media were enraged at the congressman’s insinuation that facts about a public health crisis should be sidelined so as not to “undermine” the political aspirations of the president.

