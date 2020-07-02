‘Seriously delusional’: GOP lawmaker triggers outrage for saying disease experts are ‘undermining’ Trump

On Thursday, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) called for President Donald Trump to disband the task force, directing particular ire at Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. “They engender panic and hysteria and undermine what the president’s doing,” he said.

Commenters on social media were enraged at the congressman’s insinuation that facts about a public health crisis should be sidelined so as not to “undermine” the political aspirations of the president.

Look at his own state. They are on par to have as many hospitalizations and deaths as the entire EU, at only 7 million for AZ versus 446 million of the EU. It is killing his diehard voters though. — tweetchildomine Repeat after me, 28 USC 1 (@justin42310) July 2, 2020

I live in his district in Arizona. He’s a horrible “human” being. — MyDogIsHarv (@MyDogisHarv) July 2, 2020

His goal appears to be to kill as many as possible. So yes they are in conflict with his goals as they should be. Can we just honor the warrant issued by Iran? — Ray Hayes (@Ray_F_Hayes_Jr) July 2, 2020

@andybiggs4az wants to fire the doctors whose public safety advice conflicts with the opinions of a reality TV show host. — Redbeard (@AzSteverino) July 2, 2020

No wonder Arizona is going blue.https://t.co/XtUmf2FgTt — Carrie Moley (@carrie_moley) July 2, 2020

It sure does look like republicans are actively trying to get people killed. — Michael Parziale (@mikeparziale) July 2, 2020

Wait…WHAT?! As a nation, we are so far past #screwed that the light from Planet Screwed will take 8 years to find us! Each time I think we've sunk as low as possible, I find I'm mistaken. I've barely survived #COVID19 & what's coming is going to be worse. #screwed #Karmageddon — JD Wilder #FUXNews #DonnysDeathCult 🍄 #FBR (@WilderNomads) July 2, 2020

Some fine AZ leadership right here. Hey East Valley, please eject this horrible excuse of a public servant. — Rich Dubek (@richdubek) July 2, 2020

So, this https://t.co/ZBXBFbJILZ@RepAndyBiggsAZ fellow is brilliant. It is like this: I go to the doctor because I have cancer. I tell my family I don’t have cancer but they talk with the doctor and he says I have cancer. Then I fire the doctor because he said I have cancer. https://t.co/RDP6kf4p4u — Phill Biker 🌊🌊 No Trump Zone ❌ (@PhillBiker) July 2, 2020