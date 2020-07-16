Quantcast
‘She doesn’t do anything!’ Mary Trump unloads on Ivanka as one of the president’s biggest enablers

Published

2 hours ago

on

First daughter Ivanka Trump has long tried to depict herself as a “moderating” influence on President Donald Trump, but the president’s niece is now calling B.S. on that narrative.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Mary Trump shoots down the notion that Ivanka works behind the scenes to smooth out her father’s rough edges, and instead says that the president’s eldest daughter is more of an enabler than anything else.

“She doesn’t do anything,” Mary Trump said. “She spouts bromides on social media, but either she tries to have an impact and fails, or just isn’t interested in having an impact.”

The president’s niece added that, “I can’t think of one thing she’s done to show that she’s moderate or a moderating influence.”

She also said that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have taken over the roles of the president’s chief enablers that were filled by his father, Fred Trump, during his childhood.

Other Trump enablers, in Mary Trump’s eyes, include “chiefs of staff who went along thinking that they could have some kind of influence, only to find that they didn’t,” and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), whom she said is “perfectly willing to put up with all sorts of egregious behavior to get his own agenda through.”


Trump’s campaign app is gobbling up personal information: report

Published

1 min ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

President Trump's campaign app swoops up significantly more data about the American people than the app for Biden's campaign, CBS News reports.

"The app requests access to significantly more information from each user's phone than Joe Biden's, and is on as many as 1.4 million devices, compared to 64,000 for Biden, according to figures provided to CBS News by Apptopia," the report states. "And the data collected from Trump's app can be poured into an information ecosystem designed to replace the Facebook features – since disabled – that made the 2016 Cambridge Analytica scandal possible, according to a former executive for the firm that developed the app."

Anti-maskers chanting ‘USA’ attack Black pastor seeking reparations for Tulsa race massacre

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

A group of anti-mask protesters attacked a Black pastor during his weekly demonstration seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

Rev. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon AME Church, has protested outside City Hall each Wednesday since September 2018, but this week his demonstration was disrupted by a group intending to protest Tulsa's newly enacted mask mandate, reported Tulsa World.

Man spits on grocery store worker who asked him to wear a mask — and immediately gets hit in the face: police

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

A tourist staying in Puerto Rico allegedly spit on a grocery store employee who asked him to put on his face mask -- and then wound up getting hit right in the face.

Univision reports that police say a man named William Martin Drew went to an Econo grocery store in Rincón, Puerto Rico on Tuesday night while wearing a mask that was dangling around his neck and not covering his face.

When an employee asked the man to put it on, police say the man became aggressive and spat on him -- after which he got hit in the face by a security guard.

