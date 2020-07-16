‘She doesn’t do anything!’ Mary Trump unloads on Ivanka as one of the president’s biggest enablers

First daughter Ivanka Trump has long tried to depict herself as a “moderating” influence on President Donald Trump, but the president’s niece is now calling B.S. on that narrative.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Mary Trump shoots down the notion that Ivanka works behind the scenes to smooth out her father’s rough edges, and instead says that the president’s eldest daughter is more of an enabler than anything else.

“She doesn’t do anything,” Mary Trump said. “She spouts bromides on social media, but either she tries to have an impact and fails, or just isn’t interested in having an impact.”

The president’s niece added that, “I can’t think of one thing she’s done to show that she’s moderate or a moderating influence.”

She also said that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have taken over the roles of the president’s chief enablers that were filled by his father, Fred Trump, during his childhood.

Other Trump enablers, in Mary Trump’s eyes, include “chiefs of staff who went along thinking that they could have some kind of influence, only to find that they didn’t,” and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), whom she said is “perfectly willing to put up with all sorts of egregious behavior to get his own agenda through.”