Quantcast
Connect with us

Slur-spewing man pulls gun on Black homeowner after accusing him of stealing mail from his own mailbox

Published

19 mins ago

on

According to WSVN News 7, a man in northwest Miami-Dade has been arrested after pulling a firearm on a Black homeowner he believed was stealing out of his own mailbox.

“Miami-Dade Police arrested 58-year-old Joseph Fucheck, who was apparently caught on cellphone video threatening the man while holding a firearm. Fucheck also has a long criminal history and is a convicted felon, court records show,” reported Walter Morris and Katrina Bush. “He faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both second-degree felonies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to the arrest warrant, Dwayne Wynn, a Black man, was standing across the street from his home speaking to his neighbor when he saw a man in a red Jeep pull up and put something in his mailbox,” said the report. “While Wynn was reading the card, which was an offer to buy homes for cash, the driver came back and confronted Wynn at gunpoint before yelling some racist remarks. ‘If it was your property, why didn’t you come over there?’ the man said while holding a firearm. ‘If it was your property, why didn’t you come over there?'”

When Wynn demanded to know why he was carrying a weapon, Fucheck said, “You’re damn right I carry a [expletive gun]! Damn right I’m going to carry a gun because I’m a 35-year Navy SEAL, and I was the head of the SWAT Team in Hillsborough County. That’s right! Go look at my Purple Heart and take my tags.” Fucheck reportedly shouted racial slurs as he got back into his car and drove off.

Miami-Dade state attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the incident was being investigated as a hate crime. “There’s no other conclusion that one can draw other than this was racially motivated. He just, he really just lashes out at Mr. Wynn. There was no provocation. It’s going to be an enhanced penalty of a hate crime because clearly that all those violent acts were caused by that person’s racism.”

Watch the full report below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters flood Marco Rubio with angry replies after he offers tepid support for face masks

Published

1 min ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) aroused the ire of many Trump supporters on Wednesday when he made a tepid endorsement of wearing face masks to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The controversy for the Florida senator started when he observed that wearing a face mask does not appear to be a deadly burden.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Delusional’ Trump’s GOP enablers finally shaken by Bernstein’s reporting on president’s ‘uninformed’ calls with foreign leaders

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Say what you will about the Trump administration, I don't think you can accuse it of being unusually secretive. Or if it is, then Donald Trump's White House officials are extraordinarily bad at it. There are leaks from any White House but this presidency has set records. From the very beginning, the palace intrigue has been splashed all over the media, from stories about "Javanka" versus Steve Bannon to the ongoing feuds and turf wars among the staff and stories about Trump's rages, panics and weird obsessions.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Slur-spewing man pulls gun on Black homeowner after accusing him of stealing mail from his own mailbox

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

According to WSVN News 7, a man in northwest Miami-Dade has been arrested after pulling a firearm on a Black homeowner he believed was stealing out of his own mailbox.

"Miami-Dade Police arrested 58-year-old Joseph Fucheck, who was apparently caught on cellphone video threatening the man while holding a firearm. Fucheck also has a long criminal history and is a convicted felon, court records show," reported Walter Morris and Katrina Bush. "He faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both second-degree felonies."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image