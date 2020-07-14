‘So are white people’: Trump lashes out at reporter’s ‘terrible question’ about Black Americans being killed by cops
President Donald Trump lashed out at a CBS News reporter Tuesday afternoon, calling her question about Black Americans being killed by police “terrible.” He then repeatedly insisted that white people are also being killed by law enforcement, suggesting because of that it isn’t a problem.
“You said George Floyd’s death was a terrible thing,” CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge told the President in an interview outside the White House. “Why are African Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”
“And so are white people,” Trump replied. “So are white people,” he repeated with indignation.
“What a terrible question to ask,” the president added, as he often does when speaking with reporters who are women. “So are white people,” he said for the third time, as if he were personally offended.
“More white people, by the way,” Trump continued, clearly aggrieved, and as if he were correcting Herridge. “More white people.”
President Trump tells @CBS_Herridge that “more White people” are dying at the hands of police than Black people. Watch excerpts on CBSN, more tonight on @CBSEveningNews and tomorrow on @CBSThisMorning https://t.co/NeBLT0LG0p pic.twitter.com/XIwyARJBBl
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2020
