Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Something smells’: Tax crime investigator suspects Trump campaign laundering money through Mar-A-Lago

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign appears to be laundering payments through Mar-A-Lago, according to a veteran tax fraud investigator.

The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold tweeted out evidence that the Trump campaign pumped $380,000 into the president’s private property in 43 separate payments for an early March “donor retreat,” broken into payments just under the Treasury Department’s reporting requirement for receipt of cash payments, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Trump Organization’s record of the payment raises many questions I’m familiar with from my 30-year career as an investigator at the IRS,” wrote retired tax crimes investigator Martin Sheil. “Is the $380,000 income? If so, what was delivered in exchange for it? Were these payments for past services rendered or for future expected returns? Who were the donors? Why didn’t the Trump Organization just report the entire $380,000 in total? Why break that down into separate transactions? Why was each payment identically described as ‘Facility Rental/ Catering Services’? Is something being disguised here?”

The payments each fall just below the reporting requirement for receipt of cash payments in a trade or business to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which the Trump Organization insisted was necessary because Mar-A-Lago cannot process credit card transactions of more than $10,000.

“There are criminal penalties for structuring, or breaking a bigger payment into small chunks to evade reporting requirements, including a statutory maximum prison sentence of up to five years and/or a monetary fine of up to $250,000,” Sheil wrote, adding that the evidence he’s seen suggests the possibility of money laundering, as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutors aren’t required to prove a defendant knew structuring is illegal, but instead must only prove they knew the relevant reporting requirements, Sheil wrote, and the Trump Organization’s prior history of suspect conduct could count against the president.

“FinCEN imposed a $10 million civil penalty against the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort on March 6, 2015, for willful and repeated violations of the BSA,” Sheil wrote. “The Taj has a history of prior, repeated BSA violations cited by examiners dating back to 2003. Additionally, in 1998, FinCEN assessed a $477,700 civil money penalty against the Taj for currency transaction reporting violations.”

The president was in charge of Trump Organization and the Trump casinos at the time those penalties were imposed, and the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has worked there for more than 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Something smells in Mar-a-Lago,” Sheil wrote, “and there certainly exists enough smoke here to justify a thorough search for the fire.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Troubled Trump uses new COVID briefings to blame others for his deadly mistakes as his bungling becomes undeniable

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Listening to Donald Trump’s White House coronavirus briefings this week, his first in 90 days, I remembered an old joke:

Doctor: There’s good news and bad news.

Patient: What’s the bad news?

Doctor: We amputated the wrong leg.

Patient: Oh my god! What’s the good news?

Doctor: The other one’s getting better.

Trump is trying to sell us a little bit of dubious good news here and there while distracting us from the bad, especially the non-stop multitude of unenforced fatal errors made by this president and his Republican pals, in particular the governors of now disease-ridden red states who did his bidding and opened their states too early.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate has a bizarre legal record

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Corky Messner is a partner in a law firm that has defended Chipotle in dozens of sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination lawsuits over the years.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘White lives matter!’ Racist couple throws Nazi salute and bashes biracial couple’s car

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

A white couple stalked and racially harassed a biracial couple in southern California.

Itzel Lopez and her boyfriend were returning from her birthday dinner about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when she noticed two people following them in a pickup, and she said they pulled in front of them at a red light, reported KTLA-TV.

“I don’t know why they followed us for miles until we came to a complete stop because they cut us in front,” Lopez said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image