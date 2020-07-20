St. Louis couple who flashed guns at crowd near their mansion charged with felony: report
On Monday, top St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner announced that she is charging the couple who drew national attention for brandishing weapons at protesters near their mansion with felony unlawful use of a weapon.
The couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, are a pair of lawyers with a history of neighborhood drama. Many Republicans have leapt to their defense for the armed threat, with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson threatening that he may issue a pardon if they are charged.
