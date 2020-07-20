Quantcast
St. Louis couple who flashed guns at crowd near their mansion charged with felony: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Monday, top St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner announced that she is charging the couple who drew national attention for brandishing weapons at protesters near their mansion with felony unlawful use of a weapon.

The couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, are a pair of lawyers with a history of neighborhood drama. Many Republicans have leapt to their defense for the armed threat, with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson threatening that he may issue a pardon if they are charged.


On Monday, top St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner announced that she is charging the couple who drew national attention for brandishing weapons at protesters near their mansion with felony unlawful use of a weapon.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutor charges St. Louis couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon for pulling guns at protest near their mansion.

— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 20, 2020

Experts say the ‘cognitive test’ Trump was given hardly a representation of his mental capacity

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bragged about taking a cognitive test that he said the doctors were "surprised" that he passed. The reality, however, is that the "test" was hardly a representation of what people with suspected dementia or Alzheimer's disease take. Trump's father had Alzheimer's, though studies have shown that if your mother has the disease you are more likely to develop it than if your father suffered from it.

2020 Election

‘100,000 lives late’: Trump ridiculed for proclaiming himself ‘your favorite President’ in belated message on masks

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of him wearing a COVID-19 facial covering on Monday, the first time he had done so, which fell on the sixth month anniversary of the first case of coronavirus being discovered in the United States.

"We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance," Trump tweeted, without actually urging people to wear masks.

"There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!" he added, which fact-checkers will point out is contrary to all public polling on the current commander-in-chief.

