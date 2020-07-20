St. Louis couple who flashed guns at crowd near their mansion charged with felony: report

On Monday, top St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner announced that she is charging the couple who drew national attention for brandishing weapons at protesters near their mansion with felony unlawful use of a weapon.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutor charges St. Louis couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon for pulling guns at protest near their mansion. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 20, 2020

The couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, are a pair of lawyers with a history of neighborhood drama. Many Republicans have leapt to their defense for the armed threat, with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson threatening that he may issue a pardon if they are charged.