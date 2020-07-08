‘Stop embarrassing yourself’: Marco Rubio panned for bemoaning ‘heavily politicized’ response to COVID-19

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Wednesday drew heavy criticism for suggesting that both liberals and conservatives were responsible for America’s “heavily politicized” response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet posted in the morning, Rubio bemoaned the fact that “having a rational and effective response to COVID-19 will be hard to achieve as long as we have a heavily politicized narrative that demands you pick 1 of 2 views.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Rubio’s take, those two views are either that the “virus is the apocalypse and everything must close” or the “virus is being exaggerated and will go away on its own.”

However, many of Rubio’s followers quickly pointed out that no one wants to keep everything closed indefinitely — rather, they want to get the virus under control and then set up a contact-tracing system that can be used to limit potential outbreaks of the disease.

Check out some reactions to the senator’s tweet below.

The hospital down the street from me in Orlando has no free icu beds because of you — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Who the hell is saying it's the apocalypse? Wear a mask when you go out in public, wash your hands, stay home as much as possible, no large gatherings. Is that the apocalypse? 🙄 — Don't touch your face! (@jeffreyhwilson) July 8, 2020

Uh… as a Floridian , I ask you ….. exactly what state do you represent that you condemn “ politicizing “ the virus This virus was politicized here from day one with a Governor who chose fealty to trump and the Florida economy more than respect for health of Floridians — Cathy (@CathyNotToday) July 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Stop embarrassing yourself. — Agent Covid-19 (@ElvisAPinNC) July 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It's actually a choice between: A. Listen to the scientists and medical experts; or B. Listen to the idiots. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) July 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Viruses don’t go away on their own. For a party to “claim” they are “pro life” there sure are many American deaths with crickets from your “party”. How can so many deaths be acceptable? If it were a Democratic President you would’ve removed him/her from office. #Politicizing — Holly Moreno (@hmoreno0714) July 8, 2020

The only narrative is social distancing, testing and masks works. Every country doing this is proof of that. The problem here is trump doesn’t give a shit about the lives of Americans. — Secret Society Sally (@Kats_GA) July 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullshit. There are many countries that have found ways to mitigate the virus and return to some degree of normalcy.

We could do the same, but it requires leadership that we don't have. — Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) July 8, 2020

Marco, don't be disingenuous. This is a straw man argument. You know as well as anyone else that there has to be meaningful action toward mitigating this virus (see most other countries for a model). The US is the epicenter. Now, don't be afraid of Trump and do the right thing. — Riveting Rosie (@noitsleviOsah) July 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT