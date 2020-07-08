Quantcast
‘Stop embarrassing yourself’: Marco Rubio panned for bemoaning ‘heavily politicized’ response to COVID-19

2 mins ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Wednesday drew heavy criticism for suggesting that both liberals and conservatives were responsible for America’s “heavily politicized” response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet posted in the morning, Rubio bemoaned the fact that “having a rational and effective response to COVID-19 will be hard to achieve as long as we have a heavily politicized narrative that demands you pick 1 of 2 views.”

In Rubio’s take, those two views are either that the “virus is the apocalypse and everything must close” or the “virus is being exaggerated and will go away on its own.”

However, many of Rubio’s followers quickly pointed out that no one wants to keep everything closed indefinitely — rather, they want to get the virus under control and then set up a contact-tracing system that can be used to limit potential outbreaks of the disease.

Check out some reactions to the senator’s tweet below.

