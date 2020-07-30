Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘resting comfortably’ in hospital after non-surgical procedure: report
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical procedure and is resting comfortably in a New York City hospital, CNN reports.
“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” a statement from the court reads.
She is expected to be released by the end of the week.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘resting comfortably’ in hospital after non-surgical procedure: report
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical procedure and is resting comfortably in a New York City hospital, CNN reports.
"Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019," a statement from the court reads.
She is expected to be released by the end of the week.
Landmark measure to repeal ‘racist,’ anti-choice Jesse Helms amendment hailed as step to a ‘more equitable world’
"Abortion care is healthcare and healthcare is a fundamental human right."
Reproductive rights advocates on Wednesday cheered the introduction of the first-ever legislation to repeal the Helms Amendment, which has prevented millions of women across the globe from accessing safe abortion care.
Introduced by Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), the "Abortion Is Health Care Everywhere Act" would rescind the 1973 amendment that blocks U.S. foreign aid funding for abortion and would help support comprehensive reproductive healthcare for women worldwide.
Breaking Banner
‘Dangerous’ Louie Gohmert slammed for ‘anti-science nonsense’ that put his colleagues at risk
A staffer for COVID-infected Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) this week told Politico's Jake Sherman that the congressman regularly berated staffers who wore masks into the office.
CNN's Abby Phillip on Thursday dropped the hammer on Gohmert for putting both himself and his staffers in grave danger by flouting the recommendations of disease-control experts with his refusal to wear a mask or practice social distancing.