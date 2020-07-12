Suspected Uber driver arrested for allegedly pointing gun at anti-Confederate protesters
A South Carolina man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a firearm at people demonstrating for the removal of Confederate-era symbols.
According to WIS, the incident occurred on Friday as demonstrators were marking the five year anniversary of the Confederate flag being removed from South Carolina’s State House grounds in Columbia.
Protesters said that the man stopped his vehicle and argued with them. Before driving away, the man was said to have brandished a gun.
In video of the incident, protesters can be heard calling police to the scene.
On Saturday, 64-year-old Walter Peter Matulis was reportedly arrested on charges of pointing a firearm at a person.
Unconfirmed reports suggested that Matulis is a driver for Uber.
Watch video of the incident below.
From Protester Jaylen – Today in downtown Columbia, SC a man pulled a gun on protesters – He works at Uber. Please if you know him report him immediately! ￼ pic.twitter.com/f5Ba0FwnPU
— Black Lives Matter South Carolina (@black_lives_sc) July 10, 2020
Activism
2020 Election
Trump leveled in brutal Never-Trumper Republican ad accusing him of turning US into a ‘banana republic’
In an ad released by Republicans Voter Against Trump, the president was accused of turning the U.S. into a "banana republic" after he commuted the sentence of Roger Stone who was convicted of multiple felonies.
Coming just hours after the president handed Stone a get-out-of-jail-card that kept him from turning himself into jail later this month, the dissident Republican group posted their new ad to Twitter which accused Stone of "lying under to oath" to protect Trump, while also noting that Stone was looking at three years in jail.
The ad also notes that a "criminal who lies to protect Trump goes free."
Activism
Mask-free UFC fighter punches and hurls racial slurs at older man for ‘touching’ him at restaurant
UFC fighter Mike Perry was seen on video punching an older man for allegedly touching him. Perry, who is white, can also be heard using the N-word multiple times.
According to ESPN, the incident occurred at Table 82 in Lubbock, Texas on Wednesday.
In a video shared on social media, Perry appears irate as he is ushered out of the restaurant.
Lubbock police officers who arrived on the scene declined to arrest Perry but said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.