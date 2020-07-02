Texas conservatives lose their minds after GOP Gov. Greg Abbott mandates masks in public

Texas’ Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott finally acknowledged that there is a serious problem as COVID-19 takes down the state’s population.

It was just a few months ago that municipalities were deciding for themselves when and if they would reopen. But Abbott shut it down, saying that his orders “overrule any local jurisdiction.”

In April, “Abbott and the state’s other Republican leaders have blasted local officials in Dallas and Houston for what they called overzealous enforcement of COVID-19 regulations, first zeroing in on Democratically led Harris County’s decision to fine residents for not wearing face masks, a penalty Abbott banned in his April 27 reopening order,” ProPublica reported. “The fights came to a head this month with the arrest of a Dallas hair salon owner who refused to shutter her business, an act of defiance that was supported by a right-wing group that launched a GoFundMe campaign a day before she reopened that raised $500,000 before it was disabled.”

In June, County Judge Nelson Wolff said that mandatory face coverings should be enforced as the state moves forward with the reopening, News4SanAntonio reported.

“Judge Wolff and I have a philosophical difference,” Gov. Abbott said. “He believes in government mandates, I believe in individual responsibility. Every interview that I’ve had on TV, I’ve talked about the individual responsibility to wear a face guard to make sure you don’t either transmit COVID-19 or that you don’t get it and it’s up to every individual in this state to make sure that we slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Just a few weeks later, Abbott would flip on the idea of masks being somehow politically motivated or some kind of left-wing plot. Masks are now mandatory in all of Texas, as Republicans and conservatives turn to public health over a political battle.

It isn’t a surprise that people took to Twitter to mock and attack the governor for taking so long to make the move. However, conservative came out in full force, saying he was “bowing to blue” or claiming he was letting Democrats make decisions for him.

Here are the right-wing comments:

Instead of rallying your red base you ran us off by bowing to the blue. You’re useless — Ryan Stewman (@ryanstewman) July 2, 2020

You lost my vote. Way to capitulate to the Leftist';s power grab. — WTexanGrit (@WTexanGrit) July 2, 2020

No thanks. It’s a Free country. I will not wear a mask in public. — james (@jdleonard2000) July 2, 2020

I WILL NOT COMPLY!!!!!!! Never going to happen. YOU, are a shame to Texas. — Mintee (@MinteeKneez) July 2, 2020

@GregAbbott_TX is a TYRANT & must be removed from office. Liberty is under direct attack & cannot be ignored by Texans anymore. Action to replace this man must begin immediately.https://t.co/bKRsopipvA is coming soon. Get ready. #txlege #onward — Jonathan Stickland (@RepStickland) July 2, 2020

No thanks buddy and if you make it a mandate then I'm guaranteed to vote against you next time your up! — Deplorable Emcee 🇺🇸 (@KungPowBitch) July 2, 2020

Who’s side are you on?!? What the hell, man! I was crushed this morning over GW being a freaking traitor, and now this. Is @SenTedCruz the only patriot we can trust in our state or what?!? — TexasMom4Trump (@Mom4Texas) July 2, 2020

Murderer — Chef Hunter (@Chefefefe) July 2, 2020

WEARING A MASK DOES NOT PREVENT COVID-19 TRANSMISSION. Seems you have caved to the Communist Mayors and County Judges. Good luck getting re-elected RINO! — Evan (@paulbunion123) July 2, 2020

Is Abbott a SELL OUT or a LEADER? — WOMAN FOR TRUMP2020 (@CallMaryBeth) July 2, 2020

Huge disappointment. You just became a liberal. — Val🌴🤠🐚Life'sabeach (@Tilly33368) July 2, 2020

Go to Hell. You are a petty tyrant and no better than Democrats. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) July 2, 2020

He doesn’t care. Remember he went to Houston for the funeral. — Cynthia M. 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@cmategrano) July 2, 2020

See the pro-tweets below:

BREAKING: Gov. Greg Abbott issues order to close barn door a month after all the horses escaped. — Top Conservative Cat (@TeaPartyCat) July 2, 2020

Darwin reading the comments of angry Texans. pic.twitter.com/QkStAGLXyE — Kilroy Jones (@Kingsdude20) July 2, 2020

If masks work so well, open up the Texas economy completely. If they don't work well enough to open, then why mandate them? This is foolishness. — L Marie 💙🇺🇸❤🦅 (@LMarieTX) July 2, 2020

Good on you for doing this but had you gotten this message out sooner, many lives could have been saved.#WearAMaskSaveALife — 💙boxoVolfefe*@🏡 (@boxovoteblue) July 2, 2020

From the looks af your comments section, it appears that your promotion of anti-science conspiracies has resulted in a whole lot of people being angry with you now that you’re finally doing the right thing. 🤷‍♀️ — Jessi_M😷 (@Mess_OfMe) July 2, 2020

Definition of LIBERTY:

1:the quality or state of being free:

a power to do as one pleases

b freedom from physical restraint

c freedom from arbitrary or despotic control

d positive enjoyment of various social, political, or economic rights/privileges

e the power of choice — Kristen Alamo Rowin (@KristenRowin) July 2, 2020

Two months after prohibiting local officials from mandating masks, Texas Gov. Abbott finally issues a mandate today That's two months when infections were allowed to spread Maybe mocking public health officials and blue states wasn't such a good ideahttps://t.co/rcND9BokU2 — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) July 2, 2020