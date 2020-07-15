‘Texas could go Democrat’: Fox Business host tells GOPer that COVID-19 surge is costing Republicans

Fox Business host Stuart Varney noted on Wednesday that Texas “could go Democrat” in the next presidential election because COVID-19 cases are surging in the state.

During an interview with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Varney noted that Texas now has over 10,000 hospitalizations because of the virus.

For his part, Crenshaw sought to downplay the surge in cases by focusing on other metrics.

“We have to pay attention to all the data, not just the scariest data,” Crenshaw opined. “The trend [of hospitalizations] is going in the right direction. Our death rate in Texas continues to be one of the best in the world actually.”

“There’s a lot of talk about how Texas could go Democrat in the election in November,” Varney pointed out before noting that President Donald Trump’s personal physician won a Republican primary in the state.

“I didn’t follow the race close enough to know if it’s really a referendum on President Trump,” Crenshaw replied.

“Is there any ill feeling against the governor of Texas because some people say he opened up too early?” Varney wondered.

Crenshaw, however, suggested that Black Lives Matter was responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Simple deductive reasoning debunks this myth that reopening is what causes spikes,” the Texas Republican said. “We reopened in early may. Clay County, which is having some of the biggest spikes in the country, never really reopened.”

“Okay, so what happened?” he continued. “Late May, we had massive protests, tons of people in the street and also holidays — big, big gatherings people did. There’s a layering effect that occurred. And of course there was going to be spikes.”

