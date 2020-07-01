Texas’ Lt. Gov blasts Fauci as coronavirus surges in his state: ‘I don’t need his advice anymore’

Texas recently reported a record-breaking 6,975 new infections of coronavirus. But Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he will not be taking the advice of top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Locking down doesn’t work! If it did, [California and New York] would be doing better than Texas,” Patrick told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “Fauci said today that he’s concerned about states like Texas that skipped over certain things. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him. … He has been wrong every time on every issue. I don’t need his advice anymore.”

Watch: