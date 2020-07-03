Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas man stalks and harasses Black teens over Black Lives Matter shirt – then opens fire

Published

1 min ago

on

A 69-year-old man in Houston, Texas, was recently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot at two teens after confronting them over a Black Lives Matter shirt, according to ABC 13 Eyewitness News.

Investigators said that the suspect, Santiago Fernandez, questioned two Black teens about the shirt as they were going home from a corner store.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He asked us if we believed in Black Lives Matter… he kept on harassing us and he told us we don’t belong in the neighborhood,” one of the victims told ABC 13.

The situation escalated and Fernandez followed two teens home and fired his weapon.

Watch video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

GOP lawmakers are about to start throwing Trump under the bus because he can’t hurt them anymore: conservative

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator -- and Never-Trumper -- Matt Lewis said Americans are likely to witness GOP lawmakers not only moving away from Donald Trump but also openly criticizing him because his influence is at an all-time low and he can't hurt them with voters as he could in the past.

With the president's poll numbers spiraling downward and the likelihood that he will be re-elected slipping away, Lewis claims that, while he doesn't expect Trump to quit the race, he does expect endangered Republicans to quit the president.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Raging white woman charged with child abuse after attacking Black teen jogger

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

A woman was recently caught on video attacking a Black teenager with her bag on the San Francisco peninsula. The victim says the incident started as he was stretching for his daily jog.

"There's this lady coming behind me, she's getting like really loud and yelling belligerent things at me, telling me to get out of the way,” 17-year-old Steve Johnson Jr. told NBC Bay Area.

The teen started filming the incident after another woman said he should capture the incident on video.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump suffers through his worst month yet after turning coronavirus and racial justice protests into self-inflicted wounds: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

June 2020 will go down in history as a month in which the coronavirus death toll continued to soar in the United States while the country was rocked by double-digit unemployment and huge protests in response to the horrific killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. And according to New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, it will also go down in history as a terrible month for President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign.

In an article published on July 2, the Times reporters delve into some of the reasons why Trump’s campaign fared so badly in June — and one of the main reasons is his erratic response to the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the COVID-19 death count passed 100,000 in the U.S.; by July 3, it was up to up to 128,740, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 521,800 people.

Continue Reading
 
 