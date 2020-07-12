Texas voters turn on Trump over coronavirus bungling — putting him behind Biden: report
According to a report in the Dallas Morning News, a new poll shows Donald Trump has fallen behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with numbers that are slightly outside the margin of error.
The report notes that voters are focusing on the failure of the Trump administration to stem the rising tide of the coronavirus pandemic that is currently exploding in the Lone Star State.
The News reports that the new Dallas Morning News-University of Texas Tyler poll — taken between June 29 and July 7 — shows Biden with 46 percent of the vote to Trump’s 41 percent, 14 percent undecided, with a margin of error of 2.24 percent.
The report adds that the two candidates were in a virtual tie at 43 percent each in April.
Asked about the change, Kenneth Bryant Jr., the political scientist who helped design the poll, said Trump is losing independents and “weak partisans.”
“While President Trump has and still enjoys near universal approval from Republicans, and overwhelming disfavor from Democrats, he has lost considerable ground among the folks in the middle, who may ultimately decide who wins Texas in November,” Bryant explained.
The report also notes that the Biden campaign has not made an effort — and as of now – hasn’t indicated it will chase after that state that now seems within its reach.
You see the report here.
