‘That’s my president’: Obama celebrated for passionate eulogy of John Lewis that smacked down Donald Trump

Published

28 mins ago

on

- Commentary

President Barack Obama took to the pulpit during the funeral of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) where he talked about the ways in which Americans have taken to the streets demanding justice. He said that he hopes the legacy of Lewis will be not just the demand for a renewed Voting Rights Act, but to celebrate democracy with protests and marches in the streets.

It was a moment that touched the hearts of so many online, noting how the message came at a desperate time for those dedicated to a progressive movement for equal justice. The void of leadership under President Donald Trump propelled the memory of Obama even further.

See the tweets below:

