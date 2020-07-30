‘That’s my president’: Obama celebrated for passionate eulogy of John Lewis that smacked down Donald Trump

President Barack Obama took to the pulpit during the funeral of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) where he talked about the ways in which Americans have taken to the streets demanding justice. He said that he hopes the legacy of Lewis will be not just the demand for a renewed Voting Rights Act, but to celebrate democracy with protests and marches in the streets.

It was a moment that touched the hearts of so many online, noting how the message came at a desperate time for those dedicated to a progressive movement for equal justice. The void of leadership under President Donald Trump propelled the memory of Obama even further.

See the tweets below:

Mitch McConnell caught a left hook this afternoon from President Obama at the John Lewis memorial, as did Chief Justice Roberts. The right hook was for Trump. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 30, 2020

You know Trump is dumb but you don’t really grasp how fucking dumb he is until you listen to Obama speak. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 30, 2020

One of the saddest things about American politics is how many people could see figures like John Lewis and Barack Obama and then go all in with Donald Trump. Like the entire House and Senate Republican caucus. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 30, 2020

The contrast between Obama calling to restore Voting Rights Act, end gerrymandering & eliminate filibuster and Trump calling to delay election could not be any starker — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 30, 2020

Going from an Obama speech to Trump’s tweets is like going from a steak dinner to a dogshit sandwich. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 30, 2020

So glad Obama went there!!! Trump is supressing the vote. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 30, 2020

Now that I've had a moment: the most powerful part of @BarackObama's speech, for me, was when he said that "I'm sure the troopers thought they won that day." These Trumpian forces, these brutes, think they're winning. THEY ARE NOT. They are sowing the seeds of their defeat. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 30, 2020

Obama hasn’t sullied his tribute to #JohnLewis by mentioning Trump’s name even once but make no mistake — shots are being fired pic.twitter.com/dXPDaZDE2I — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 30, 2020

Pretty obvious why Trump suddenly summoned the press; he was watching FOX (of all places!) carrying GW Bush, Clinton, and Obama…he just couldn't stand it. — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) July 30, 2020

Trump could never deliver a Eulogy like Obama. Obama just got an standing ovation at Eulogy. Let that sink in #ObamaWasBetterAtEverything — Eddie Rodriguez 💡🧢🇵🇷🌊 (@Eddiiiiiiie_) July 30, 2020

Obama is spitting hot fire right now and Trump is being roasted alive. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) July 30, 2020

Listening to My President speak restores my faith in the goodness of people and my hope for the nation. Oh, my. It has been so long since we have had a true leader at the helm. Trump is nothing but a pretender. Obama was a real president. — Dogs4Biden (@Dogs4Biden) July 30, 2020

Obama brings it, with his clearest attack on Trump's federal government and its racist attempts to hinder voting rights and its violence against protesters. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) July 30, 2020

Obama likens Trump having feds tear-gas protesters to the tactics of George Wallace. — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) July 30, 2020

Barack Obama says to Donald Trump, I see your “delay the election” and raise your racist ass a MAKE VOTING A NATIONAL HOLIDAY. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) July 30, 2020

Trump is seething in the White House today because no matter what Trump does, President Obama will always draw more attention, more love and more respect than Trump ever has and ever will. — Victoria Brownworth #TooAmbitious (@VABVOX) July 30, 2020

Today, Barack Obama gave an eloquent, moving, inspiring, heartfelt eulogy of an American hero. Donald Trump did this: https://t.co/nsbCBLqmNa — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 30, 2020

Did not expect such a consequential, sharply defined @BarackObama speech on this occasion. Would have been easy to stay oblique & implied. He drew a straight line from Selma to Lafayette Park & Wallace to Trump. A signal of how sharply Obama may define the stakes in weeks ahead https://t.co/FVaLeFtYGB — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) July 30, 2020

As President Obama, President Bush and President Clinton give eulogies at the John Lewis Funeral, President Trump sits on the toilet threatening to delay the election. Wake the hell up America!#JohnLewisMemorial — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 30, 2020

Make no mistake, what we just witnessed from Barack Obama is him saying, I’m officially ready to go to war with Donald Trump. Damn right. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) July 30, 2020

Trump can not tolerate Obama giving John Lewis’s eulogy now. Why the press plays along with the monster is a sad story of our time. https://t.co/tMeZd4p9IB — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) July 30, 2020

Trump and his henchmen should be damn scared of Obama hitting the (virtual) road for Biden in the fall. pic.twitter.com/By268XD0WJ — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 30, 2020

Barack Obama: "George Wallace may be gone but we can witness the federal government using tear gas against peaceful protestors," taking a thinly veiled swipe against Donald Trump. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 30, 2020

Did anyone notice that the name 'Trump' was not mentioned a single time in Obama's speech? — Carla Jean Lauter 😷 (@beerbabe) July 30, 2020

America misses Obama. The world misses Obama. Trump is a hideous disgrace.#TrumpIsNotWell #WeWillVote #JohnLewisMemorial My President Mr. Cain Only Congress Delay Herman Cain President Clinton Pompeo USPS Tulsa Rally The Constitution President Bush pic.twitter.com/i3Q3W0InMQ — Steve Rustad (@SteveRustad1) July 30, 2020