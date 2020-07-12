The odds of college football being played this fall? Not good
ATLANTA — A month ago, colleges were cautiously optimistic that football would be played this fall. The adjective — “optimistic” — and the adverb — “cautiously” — were assigned almost equal weight. During a pandemic, nobody can be sure of anything; that said, college administrators were encouraged by what they were seeing.Then the virus spiked. Perhaps this was the inevitable consequence of states re-opening. Or maybe it would have happened anyway. And maybe this is how we’ll have to live now, with an increase in cases being the necessary price of going on with life. These are medical/politica…
Latest Headlines
Doctor walks to Wrigley Field during his journey to hit every MLB ballpark — raising awareness about preventable deaths in health care settings
CHICAGO — Wearing a Chicago Cubs cap, T-shirt and shorts, Dr. David Mayer finished a 7.2-mile morning walk from Northwestern University behind a group of supporters holding a “Patient Safety Movement” sign Saturday morning under the Wrigley Field marquee.Mayer, a Cubs season ticket holder who grew up in Chicago, is more than 1,000 miles since February into a walk to every Major League Baseball park and spring training fields, hoping to raise awareness about preventable deaths that occur in health-care settings.It’s a cause he has been advocating for two decades, noting preventable medical harm... (more…)
Extreme heat and rain: Thousands of weather stations show there’s now more of both — and for longer
A major global update based on data from more than 36,000 weather stations around the world confirms that, as the planet continues to warm, extreme weather events such as heatwaves and heavy rainfall are now more frequent, more intense, and longer.
The research is based on a dataset known as HadEX and analyses 29 indices of weather extremes, including the number of days above 25? or below 0?, and consecutive dry days with less than 1mm of rain. This latest update compares the three decades between 1981 and 2010 to the 30 years prior, between 1951 and 1980.
CERN: Physicists report the discovery of unique new particle
The LHCb collaboration at CERN has announced the discovery of a new exotic particle: a so-called “tetraquark”. The paper by more than 800 authors is yet to be evaluated by other scientists in a process called “peer review”, but has been presented at a seminar. It also meets the usual statistical threshold for claiming the discovery of a new particle.
The finding marks a major breakthrough in a search of almost 20 years, carried out in particle physics labs all over the world.