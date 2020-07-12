‘The rats are leaving the sinking ship’: Internet stunned after Lindsey Graham agrees to let Mueller testify on Trump

Senate Judiciary Committee Charman Lindsey Graham (R-Sc) stunned political observers on Sunday by siding with Democrats to allow former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before his committee about his investigation into the Donald Trump administration.

Following a Mueller op-ed published Saturday in The Washington Post expressing displeasure with Donald Trump commuting Roger Stone’s sentence, Graham tweeted, “Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing – and also capable – of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in the Washington Post,” before adding, “Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted.”

With many Twitter commentators saying Graham’s s decision would make Trump exceedingly unhappy by giving Mueller a forum to talk about his investigation, some felt Graham — who is struggling in the polls — was trying to put distance between himself and the unpopular president.

As one person noted, it looks like ‘The rats are leaving the sinking ship.”

More Twitter observations below:

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he will grant a request by Democrats to have former special counsel Robert Mueller testify before the committee about his investigation https://t.co/DSN4MsCnrr — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 12, 2020

Trump melt down coming — The Virus (@schwaid) July 12, 2020

You’re not gonna make your puppet master happy doing this. You’re supposed to be hiding evidence, not making it public. — Michael Gilbert (@MichaelJGilber2) July 12, 2020

There’s blood in the water. They’re starting to look to their own survival. — MsMagsMN (@MsMagsMN) July 12, 2020

he literally undermines trump. tweet is coming… — machine gun funk🇺🇸 (@4thpage) July 12, 2020

Man I need to go to the doctor after that whiplash — Candlejack (@staples_kyle) July 12, 2020

Too late, linds. Live with the repercussions. — Cindy (@BBstarterMom) July 12, 2020

Does this help In your re-election bid?

No it doesn’t. — Rabi Chakraborty (@rabin_c) July 12, 2020

He’s trying to save himself as the race gets closer with Harrison, and he likely thinks it won’t be too bad, but the House didn’t have @KamalaHarris when he gave his testimony. — Melissa (@melissa_philly) July 12, 2020

Tick tock

Time don’t stop

This will end

All trump’s friends — Total Authority to Stay At Homebody (@StarveThuhBeast) July 12, 2020

He will be right there with General Flynn. The other general like Benedict Arnold. — FiddleFaddle (@mop121212) July 12, 2020

Bingo — Michael (@Matthews1526) July 12, 2020

You are going to kicked out the buffet line for this LG — mundo (@HumphrysR) July 12, 2020