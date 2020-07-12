‘The rats are leaving the sinking ship’: Internet stunned after Lindsey Graham agrees to let Mueller testify on Trump
Senate Judiciary Committee Charman Lindsey Graham (R-Sc) stunned political observers on Sunday by siding with Democrats to allow former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before his committee about his investigation into the Donald Trump administration.
Following a Mueller op-ed published Saturday in The Washington Post expressing displeasure with Donald Trump commuting Roger Stone’s sentence, Graham tweeted, “Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing – and also capable – of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in the Washington Post,” before adding, “Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted.”
With many Twitter commentators saying Graham’s s decision would make Trump exceedingly unhappy by giving Mueller a forum to talk about his investigation, some felt Graham — who is struggling in the polls — was trying to put distance between himself and the unpopular president.
As one person noted, it looks like ‘The rats are leaving the sinking ship.”
