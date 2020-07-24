The View’s Meghan McCain explodes after GOP misogyny called out: ‘White women voted for Trump!’

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain feuded with Joy Behar over Republican misogyny, after Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) rudely accosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Co-host Sunny Hostin bashed Republicans for not standing up for Ocasio-Cortez after Yoho profanely insulted her in a Capitol hallway, and said they sense that she and other women of color are vulnerable — but McCain strongly disagreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no rational Republican on planet earth that’s not taking AOC seriously,” McCain said. “She’s on the cover of Time magazine, she’s arguably, at this point, more powerful than Nancy Pelosi. She’s beloved and protected by her coalition because of all that she represents. She’s hugely powerful.”

“This is a three-day story now,” she added, “and we’ve all come out, and I think Congressman Yoho is disgusting, and I agree his apology is borderline absurd, especially when you are bringing in your love of country. I don’t know what patriotism has to do with calling a woman ‘f*cking b*tch.’ No one is ‘otherizing’ her because they’re afraid of her, they’re ‘otherizing’ her because she is that powerful.”

McCain said the Florida Republican probably wasn’t expecting to be publicly admonished by Ocasio-Cortez, who delivered a fiery rebuke on the House floor.

“I would argue every woman in America is sick of it, and Congressman Yoho, who is on his way out, who is not running for re-election, got a hard dose of reality of where we have shifted to,” McCain said. “It’s deeply archaic, and I’m sick of it, and I’m not trying to speak for the rest of you, but I would assume you are sick of strong women being called b*tches.”

Behar called out the GOP for accepting sexist attacks against women, saying they would suffer in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These gentlemen in Congress who are running for office in November are not going to get the women’s vote, at least stick by this one situation,” Behar said. “Maybe they’ll get a few votes, [but] right now the Republican Party is persona non grata with women.”

McCain fired back immediately.

“Fifty-four percent of white women in America voted for President Trump,” McCain said. “I think the heresy of the left is there’s an idea that things like this –”

Behar interrupted, and promised they would not in this year’s election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll see,” McCain said. “Okay, well, you were so right last time, Joy, and you got everything right and continue to get everything right about Trump and the culture war.”

Behar laughed and returned the taunt.

“I forget how right you are all the time,” Behar said. “You’re always right.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point, moderator Whoopi Goldberg had enough of their bickering.

“On this note, we’re going,” she said. “We’ll be right back.”