Quantcast
Connect with us

The View’s Meghan McCain ridicules Trump’s ‘frantic energy’ whenever he got fact-checked by Chris Wallace

Published

2 hours ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain was stunned by President Donald Trump’s “frantic energy” during his rambling and easily fact-checked Fox News interview.

The conservative McCain praised Fox News anchor Chris Wallace for holding the president’s feet to the fire, and she argued that showed her former employer was not the Republican propaganda network that critics say it is.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was the first time I have seen President Trump squirm, and he’s not feeling as confident as we have seen him in the past,” McCain said. “Clearly he understands how bad these poll numbers are, and I think it’s also a great example why Fox News is so important. No other interview would probably have gotten this kind of access, and I think sometimes, especially on this show, we talk about Fox News in a sweeping blow like they’re all just sycophants to President Trump. Chris Wallace is no sycophant, and he did a great job.”

Host Whoopi Goldberg was struck by White House press secretary scrambling to find documents to back Trump’s claims — and usually being unable to offer solid evidence — and McCain noticed the same thing.

“It’s a frantic energy I haven’t seen from the president before,” McCain said. “You’re right the, like, jumping in — ‘I’m saying the right thing, I’m saying the right thing, I need backup’ — that’s not good optics. That means you need backup because you’re saying the wrong thing.”

All the panelists agreed that would be the last time Trump agreed to an interview like that.

“It’s going to be Sean Hannity from here on out, ladies,” McCain said, laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump campaign fails digital outreach test — leaving Jared Kushner scrambling to clean up

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

A test run of President Donald Trump's crucial voter-contact programs failed, leaving Jared Kushner scrambling to clean up.

The campaign rolled out a test of its text messaging program July 4 by sending out more than 1 million patriotic-themed messages as part of its donor outreach and voter turnout strategy, but anti-spam monitors knocked the operation offline, reported Politico.

Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior White House adviser, quickly contacted Verizon and T-Mobile executives to find out what went wrong, but it took five days to resolve the issue -- and Republicans are worried it could happen again in the lead-up to the election.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rand Paul breaks with Trump on sending ‘unidentified federal agents’ into cities: ‘We cannot give up liberty for security’

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday came out against President Donald Trump's latest initiative of sending unidentified federal agents to round up protesters in American cities.

"We cannot give up liberty for security," wrote Paul, a staunch ally of the president who at times contradicts him on issues like civil liberties. "Local law enforcement can and should be handling these situations in our cities but there is no place for federal troops or unidentified federal agents rounding people up at will."

Trump has come under fire for sending federal agents who don't have identifying badges into Portland, Oregon to confront anti-police brutality protesters.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans are getting desperate — just not enough to compromise on their right-wing policies: Conservative columnist

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

It is a little over four months (106 days) before Election Day and even less time before mailed ballots will be sent out and Republicans aren't looking good. According to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, they're unwilling to do the work it takes to get reelected.

Writing in a Monday column, Rubin explained that it has become clear that Republican senators are getting desperate, just not desperate enough to compromise with Democrats or stand up to President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image