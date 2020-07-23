Quantcast
Connect with us

The White House is trying to throw Republican governors under the bus by rewriting history

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared to signal a new shift in messaging on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday by throwing governors — particularly Republican allies of the president — under the bus.

Of course, this is a common tactic in President Donald Trump’s administration. As soon as it becomes convenient, abandon any allies and blame them for any mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in this case, the attempt is so cynical and transparent to anyone with a long-term memory that it’s hard to believe it could work at all. Conway apparently wants us to forget Trump’s attitude toward the pandemic for the last three months. She made this clear as she blamed states for opening up too quickly and triggering a resurgence of the coronavirus, even though that’s exactly what Trump urged them to do.

“Some of these states blew through the phases, blew through our gated criteria, blew through our phases, and they opened up some of the industries a little too quickly, like bars,” she told a group of reporters. “Remember, the governors wanted complete latitude over when they would open their states. They pushed back heavily, handsomely, Republicans and Democrats, when it was falsely rumored that the president was going to be in charge of opening the states.”

“He encouraged them to open—” a reporter pointed out.

“But not everybody has,” she said. “And remember, he pushed back on the governor of Georgia, a Republican, who he frankly helped get elected, he pushed back on him early. And some people didn’t like that. But he did that, he said publicly to all of you: ‘I think it’s just a little too early. Why don’t we wait a little bit longer?’ So the president was already on the record doing that long before these other states decided whether they would open or not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In these remarks, Conway was trying to blatantly rewrite history. She’s right that on April 23, Trump told Gov. Brian Kemp he was moving to quickly to reopen Georgia. But that move was itself a reversal — Trump had been signaling in the days prior that he was eager to see states reopen.  Trump has already thrown his support behind anti-lockdown protesters, calling to “liberate” states from restrictive coronavirus countermeasures.

And while Trump did pump the brakes lightly that week, he soon aggressively jammed on the gas to reopen the country in contradiction of his administration’s own guidelines. The fact that the virus is now surging through the country and deaths from COVID-19 are rising for the third straight week in a row is a direct consequence of that recklessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was clear at the time how reckless Trump was being, and experts across the country warned against it. But despite Conway’s denials, it was Trump himself who took the lead on reopening.

On April 28, Trump was already telling states to consider reopening schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 4, the Washington Post reported:

States across the country are moving swiftly to reopen their economies despite failing to achieve benchmarks laid out by the White House for when social distancing restrictions could be eased to ensure the public’s safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

These governors’ biggest cheerleader is President Trump.

A slew of states — such as Texas, Indiana, Colorado and Florida — have pushed forward with relaxing social distancing guidelines even as the number of people testing positive in many states has increased in recent weeks and testing continues to lag behind. White House recommendations released last month encouraged states to wait to see a decline in cases over a two-week period, as well as having robust testing in place for front-line workers before entering “Phase One” of a gradual comeback.

Texas and Florida are among the states that have since seen major spikes in cases and deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

And on May 22 — despite Conway claiming Trump cares about federalism and respecting states’ independence — Trump threatened to “override” any governor who did not permit religious services to return to their halls of worship. Experts have warned that such gatherings have many of the conditions most prone to allow rampant spread of the virus.

So there’s no getting away from it. However much Conway tries to lie and spin her way out of it, she admitted that the premature reopenings are to blame for the virus’s resurgence. And the blame for the push to reopen early — not to mention the failure to create an infrastructure for tracking and suppressing the virus — falls squarely on Trump’s shoulders.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House folds on payroll tax cut again — concedes it won’t be in the next stimulus

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that the White House has given up on including a payroll tax cut in the next round of coronavirus stimulus — but still hopes it will be included in a future round of legislation.

WH concedes defeat: Payroll tax cut won’t be in Senate GOP bill that will be unveiled today, after GOP senators dismissed Trump’s call to include it.“Not in this” bill, Mnuchin says to @JDiamond1 at the WH. “But we're going to come back again. There may be a CARES 5.0."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump might not get his COVID vaccine October surprise — but he’ll probably declare victory anyway: op-ed

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Writing in POLITICO this Wednesday, Adam Cancryn says that while President Trump's odds of getting a coronavirus vaccine to tout before election day are slim, he'll likely turn the vaccine's development into a divisive political issue anyway.

"There is virtually no chance that the U.S. will have a proven vaccine by Election Day," Cancryn writes, adding that it "could also take well into 2021 to produce and distribute the hundreds of millions of shots needed to inoculate the entire country."

"Yet at the same time, drugmakers’ sprint through early clinical trials means leading vaccine candidates could begin to show indications of their effectiveness by late October, offering Trump the opportunity to seize on them as a potential game-changer," he continues.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Terrified Trump attacks Biden with massive rapid-fire Twitter tantrum

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's supposed "new tone," despite what some reporters claimed after his newly-resuscitated coronavirus press briefing, does not exist. On Thursday the embattled president launched a massive rapid-fire retweeting campaign, posting tweet after tweet after tweet of other people's attacks on the left and on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

In 59 minutes Trump tweeted or retweeted 40 times, many of all the tweets baseless attacks on Biden and progressive policies.

What stands out is the President, supported by the entire machinery of the United States of America's federal government, and buoyed by hundreds of millions in campaign cash, had no original thoughts of his own to share with the American voters.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image