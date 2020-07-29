‘These guys are making me nauseous!’ Regretful Trump voter unloads on GOP during CNN voter panel

A man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 told CNN this week that he not only regrets his choice, but he’s also sickened by the current state of the entire Republican Party.

During a panel discussion featuring 2016 Trump voters, lifelong Republican Daniel Turner said that he would not be supporting the president again this year, while adding that he’s been disgusted by the way Trump-loving Republicans like Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Ted Yoho (R-FL) have been behaving.

“The rest of the Republican Party, people like Yoho… and Gaetz, these guys are making me nauseous to be a Republican!” he said. “I’ve been one since I’m 18 years old, I’ll be 60 this year!”

He then said he was baffled about why the GOP has continued to stand behind Trump, even as disasters have continued to pile up under his leadership.

“It’s nauseating to me the way this party behaves!” he fumed. “I can’t understand why the party hasn’t said, we need a better solution than the man we have right now.”

