Anti-masker melts down on CNN after fellow Trump voter calls her an ‘idiot’ for not wearing a mask

An anti-mask-wearing supporter of President Donald Trump melted down on Tuesday when a man who also voted for the president in 2016 called her an “idiot” for refusing to wear a face covering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a voter panel discussion about the president’s handling of the virus, Trump supporter Bianca Gracia insisted that a death toll of 148,000 Americans in just five months wasn’t that big of a deal considering that there are over 300 million Americans living in the United States. She also pointed out that more Americans died of heart disease every year than have so far died from COVID-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, regretful 2016 Trump voter Daniel Turner said that it was wrong to compare heart disease to COVID-19 because heart disease is not a highly contagious virus.
“As far as heart disease goes, I can’t walk into my local supermarket and catch that from the idiot standing next to me,” he said.
At this point, Gracia erupted in anger.
“I have a breathing problem!” she shouted. “If I don’t wear a mask I’m an idiot? You’d rather I die because I can’t breathe with the mask on!”
Turner proceeded to tear her to pieces.
“If you’re going to come to my grocery store and use that feeble excuse, yes, you are an idiot,” he said. “You can breathe fine with a mask.”
“I cannot!” she complained. “I cannot!”
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Attorney General William Barr will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
In his prepared opening statement, Barr will go on the offensive against Democrats, who are expected to question him about the Justice Department's handling of Roger Stone's and Michael Flynn's cases.
"Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the president's factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions," Barr will say, according to a statement released Monday.
On Tuesday, conservative lawyer and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway promoted a video showing all the times mainstream media anchors have lauded President Donald Trump for a potential "change in tone" — and condemned them for repeatedly falling for the act.
"For the next century, historians will be writing about how the media was terrified of telling the public that the president was a narcissistic psychopath," wrote Conway, who is married to the counselor to the president and has been a frequent critic of Trump from the right.
Speaking with MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday morning, conservative commentator and Bulwark founder Charlie Sykes said that Donald Trump is quickly running out of time and options to salvage his re-election campaign and all he has left to offer is fear and violence.
With polling showing the president is bleeding support among white voters in the suburbs, host Scarborough asked Sykes what the president can do to not only stop his slide in the polls, but actually win.
"There's not a lot of undecided voters in places like Wisconsin," Sykes began. "So the question is what is the level of intensity, how aggressive will Republicans be, the Trump campaign be mail-in back on mail in voting. They're all in on Pennsylvania, attacking the mail-in vote process."