Quantcast
Connect with us

Anti-masker melts down on CNN after fellow Trump voter calls her an ‘idiot’ for not wearing a mask

Published

23 mins ago

on

An anti-mask-wearing supporter of President Donald Trump melted down on Tuesday when a man who also voted for the president in 2016 called her an “idiot” for refusing to wear a face covering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a voter panel discussion about the president’s handling of the virus, Trump supporter Bianca Gracia insisted that a death toll of 148,000 Americans in just five months wasn’t that big of a deal considering that there are over 300 million Americans living in the United States. She also pointed out that more Americans died of heart disease every year than have so far died from COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, regretful 2016 Trump voter Daniel Turner said that it was wrong to compare heart disease to COVID-19 because heart disease is not a highly contagious virus.

“As far as heart disease goes, I can’t walk into my local supermarket and catch that from the idiot standing next to me,” he said.

At this point, Gracia erupted in anger.

“I have a breathing problem!” she shouted. “If I don’t wear a mask I’m an idiot? You’d rather I die because I can’t breathe with the mask on!”

Turner proceeded to tear her to pieces.

“If you’re going to come to my grocery store and use that feeble excuse, yes, you are an idiot,” he said. “You can breathe fine with a mask.”

“I cannot!” she complained. “I cannot!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: Bill Barr to face grilling in House Judiciary hearing

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

In his prepared opening statement, Barr will go on the offensive against Democrats, who are expected to question him about the Justice Department's handling of Roger Stone's and Michael Flynn's cases.

"Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the president's factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions," Barr will say, according to a statement released Monday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Reporters are ‘terrified’ to admit Trump is a ‘narcissistic psychopath’: George Conway

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, conservative lawyer and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway promoted a video showing all the times mainstream media anchors have lauded President Donald Trump for a potential "change in tone" — and condemned them for repeatedly falling for the act.

"For the next century, historians will be writing about how the media was terrified of telling the public that the president was a narcissistic psychopath," wrote Conway, who is married to the counselor to the president and has been a frequent critic of Trump from the right.

An absolute must-watch.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Violence is the only card’ Trump has left to play as his re-election prospects shrivel: conservative

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Speaking with MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday morning, conservative commentator and Bulwark founder Charlie Sykes said that Donald Trump is quickly running out of time and options to salvage his re-election campaign and all he has left to offer is fear and violence.

With polling showing the president is bleeding support among white voters in the suburbs, host Scarborough asked Sykes what the president can do to not only stop his slide in the polls, but actually win.

"There's not a lot of undecided voters in places like Wisconsin," Sykes began. "So the question is what is the level of intensity, how aggressive will Republicans be, the Trump campaign be mail-in back on mail in voting. They're all in on Pennsylvania, attacking the mail-in vote process."

Continue Reading
 
 