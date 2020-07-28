Anti-masker melts down on CNN after fellow Trump voter calls her an ‘idiot’ for not wearing a mask

An anti-mask-wearing supporter of President Donald Trump melted down on Tuesday when a man who also voted for the president in 2016 called her an “idiot” for refusing to wear a face covering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a voter panel discussion about the president’s handling of the virus, Trump supporter Bianca Gracia insisted that a death toll of 148,000 Americans in just five months wasn’t that big of a deal considering that there are over 300 million Americans living in the United States. She also pointed out that more Americans died of heart disease every year than have so far died from COVID-19.

However, regretful 2016 Trump voter Daniel Turner said that it was wrong to compare heart disease to COVID-19 because heart disease is not a highly contagious virus.

“As far as heart disease goes, I can’t walk into my local supermarket and catch that from the idiot standing next to me,” he said.

At this point, Gracia erupted in anger.

“I have a breathing problem!” she shouted. “If I don’t wear a mask I’m an idiot? You’d rather I die because I can’t breathe with the mask on!”

Turner proceeded to tear her to pieces.

“If you’re going to come to my grocery store and use that feeble excuse, yes, you are an idiot,” he said. “You can breathe fine with a mask.”

“I cannot!” she complained. “I cannot!”

Watch the video below.