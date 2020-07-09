Quantcast
Connect with us

‘They deserve it’: Republican strategist tells GOP it’s their own fault for going down with Trump because ‘they know better’

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican strategist Susan del Percio said that there is no excuse for GOP members who failed to do the right thing and fight back against President Donald Trump when they had the opportunity.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Joy Reid Thursday, del Percio called Trump “the anchor” around the GOP’s necks, “dragging them down.”

“But, you know what, they deserve it,” she continued. “There are Republicans out there that deserve this because they know better. They should have been better on impeachment. They should have been holding him accountable all along. Now they are scared and worried about themselves. Well, boohoo, you brought it on. there’s no excuse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She recalled the days when political parties merely disagreed about policies, and it wasn’t about destroying each other or a lack of decency. Things today are different.

“So, it’s no surprise … even those around [Trump]know he’s going to lose because he can’t control himself,” del Percio said. “And a long time ago, Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan had the ability to stop him early on, and they didn’t. As a result, the Republicans are paying a price.”

Reid cited the recently released “Lincoln Project” ad that reminds Americans who the enablers of Trump were and remembering their names when the elections come.

Del Percio predicted that the GOP would need to take a “long walk in the woods” if they intend to walk back to power.

“We need as a party to decide what this is going to be,” she closed. “This will be the only time to go after it aggressively and create change. I agree with everything in that ad. It’s so spot on. When we talk about why does it so matter, it’s not just that they didn’t speak up — when you look at the way the president is handling coronavirus — you look at the response, every senator, every Republican is responsible, and ever Congress member, for what’s happening right now in Donald Trump’s ineptitude. You allowed him to exist this way. You didn’t force him to be responsible and active and, therefore, you are, too, responsible for those deaths and sicknesses in your state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

See the brutal takedown below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump officials demanded the Army ‘dig for misconduct’ to justify firing Lt. Col. Vindman

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

This week, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman willingly left the Army after decades of honorable service. He cited a concerted campaign of "bullying" from the highest branches of power in the United States, and now more details are becoming known.

A New Yorker report revealed that top aides to President Donald Trump were told that they needed to find dirt on Vindman that could justify the firing of the decorated war hero.

"Vindman expected to go to the National War College this fall—a low-profile assignment—then take another foreign posting," the New Yorker reported. "But, in a final act of revenge, the White House recently made clear that Trump opposed Vindman’s promotion. Senior Administration officials told [Defense Secretary Mark] Esper and Ryan McCarthy, the Secretary of the Army, to dig for misconduct that would justify blocking Vindman’s promotion. They couldn’t find anything, multiple sources told me. Others in the military chain of command began to warn Vindman that he would never be deployable overseas again—despite his language skills and regional expertise."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway reveals how Mary Trump’s book and the Supreme Court prove the ‘walls are closing in’ on the president

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Republican lawyer and "Lincoln Project" co-founder, George Conway, wrote in a Washington Post column Thursday that there are a lot of commonalities in Mary Trump's forthcoming tell-all book and the Supreme Court decision passed down in President Donald Trump's case with New York prosecutor Cy Vance.

Mary Trump, who is a clinical psychologist, delivers "professional judgments about the president's indisputable narcissism and, perhaps, sociopathy dovetail with those that other experts have reached before," wrote Conway. "Yet it's not the possible diagnoses that give Mary Trump's book its punch. It's the factual detail — detail that only a family member could provide."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tennessee Republican says he hasn’t ‘really studied’ whether the Civil War was about slavery

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Tennessean's Natalie Allison reported that Tennessee state Rep. Mike Sparks, who makes a habit of complaining that "young people" and "journalists" don't bother to study history, could not answer a basic question about what the Civil War was fought over.

"Was the Civil War about slavery?" asked a reporter.

"I haven't really studied it," said Sparks.

"You said you know history!" said another reporter.

"I just think we need to all study history," said Sparks, still not answering the question. "There's different contexts."

This comes during a debate over whether to remove a bust of Confederate general and suspected Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest. Another lawmaker, state Sen. Joey Hensley, defended Forrest, arguing that "3,000 Blacks attended his funeral" — a common but unproven claim of Confederate sympathizers.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image