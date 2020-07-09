‘They deserve it’: Republican strategist tells GOP it’s their own fault for going down with Trump because ‘they know better’

Republican strategist Susan del Percio said that there is no excuse for GOP members who failed to do the right thing and fight back against President Donald Trump when they had the opportunity.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Joy Reid Thursday, del Percio called Trump “the anchor” around the GOP’s necks, “dragging them down.”

“But, you know what, they deserve it,” she continued. “There are Republicans out there that deserve this because they know better. They should have been better on impeachment. They should have been holding him accountable all along. Now they are scared and worried about themselves. Well, boohoo, you brought it on. there’s no excuse.”

She recalled the days when political parties merely disagreed about policies, and it wasn’t about destroying each other or a lack of decency. Things today are different.

“So, it’s no surprise … even those around [Trump]know he’s going to lose because he can’t control himself,” del Percio said. “And a long time ago, Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan had the ability to stop him early on, and they didn’t. As a result, the Republicans are paying a price.”

Reid cited the recently released “Lincoln Project” ad that reminds Americans who the enablers of Trump were and remembering their names when the elections come.

Del Percio predicted that the GOP would need to take a “long walk in the woods” if they intend to walk back to power.

“We need as a party to decide what this is going to be,” she closed. “This will be the only time to go after it aggressively and create change. I agree with everything in that ad. It’s so spot on. When we talk about why does it so matter, it’s not just that they didn’t speak up — when you look at the way the president is handling coronavirus — you look at the response, every senator, every Republican is responsible, and ever Congress member, for what’s happening right now in Donald Trump’s ineptitude. You allowed him to exist this way. You didn’t force him to be responsible and active and, therefore, you are, too, responsible for those deaths and sicknesses in your state.”

