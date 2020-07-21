‘This is how losers talk’: Morning Joe panel exposes latest White House talking point on the election

After sharing a clip of Donald Trump telling Fox News host Chris Wallace that he may not accept the decision of the voters in November because he suspects there will be election fraud, “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough explained that is how politicians talk when they know they are going to lose.

Adding in clips of Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniel and White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley also hinting that voter fraud in November could be a factor in a Trump defeat, the MSNBC host said they were trying to bolster a faltering re-election campaign.

As Scarborough, a former Republican congressman representing Florida explained, casting doubt on the validity of vote totals is the first excuse of a candidate and party who fear defeat.

“I’ve been around enough campaigns that’s how losers talk — that’s how people who know they’re going to lose talk,” Scarborough began. “You have the head of the RNC whining the way I’ve heard losers in both parties whine in the past when they know they’re going to lose campaigns, so they start complaining ahead of time.”

“Boy that’s really got to make the donors of Donald Trump feel really good,” he continued. “Maybe this is why some of the biggest donors have given up on Donald Trump and given up on retaking the House and are focusing on the United States Senate; because they know Donald Trump is talking like a loser, he’s acting like a loser. His people are talking like losers, and acting like losers, they’re already preparing for a loss. Donald Trump is already acting like he knows he’s going to lose — he’s preparing people.”

“He’s making excuses before the game is started — it’s not even Labor Day!” he exclaimed before adding, “That’s a whiner who knows they’re going to lose.”

Watch below: