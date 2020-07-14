Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This is not what he signed up for’: Mary Trump says Trump ‘seems tired’ and should ‘resign’

Published

40 mins ago

on

ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos interviewed Mary Trump, the president’s niece who has written a tell-all book about the family.

“If you’re in the Oval Office today, what would you tell him?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Resign,” she replied.

“I saw first-hand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do – the collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability,” she said. “And it is striking to see that continuing now on a much grander scale.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She spoke of visiting Trump in the Oval Office in 2017.

“He already seemed very strained by the pressures … and I just remember thinking, ‘He seems tired. He seems like this is not what he signed up for,'” she said.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump discounts his public polls — claims he is not the underdog because of boat parades in Florida

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had a bizarre press conference on Tuesday that deteriorated into a campaign speech.

After 50 minutes of Trump rambling about Joe Biden from the Rose Garden, Trump finally agreed to answer questions.

"I guess the question is, do you see yourself as the underdog in this race?" Trump was asked. "Do you see yourself losing in the fall?"

"No, I don't," Trump replied.

"I think we have very good poll numbers, they're not suppression polls, they're real polls," Trump claimed, discounting all public polling on the race.

Trump then moved on from discounting statistically relevant surveys to talking about anecdotes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is not what he signed up for’: Mary Trump says Trump ‘seems tired’ and should ‘resign’

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos interviewed Mary Trump, the president's niece who has written a tell-all book about the family.

"If you're in the Oval Office today, what would you tell him?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"Resign," she replied.

“I saw first-hand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do – the collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability,” she said. “And it is striking to see that continuing now on a much grander scale.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump buried in mockery for ‘disgusting’ China press conference: ‘It’s just a grievance session’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump delivered a press conference on China, using the moment to once again tout his decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization and attack former Vice President Joe Biden and the Obama administration. The speech became so overtly political that CNN eventually cut away from it.

Commenters on social media were not impressed with his speech.

Ugh, @realDonaldTrump is once again blatantly lying about China paying tariffs that are actually taxes on American companies and consumers.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image