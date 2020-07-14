‘This is not what he signed up for’: Mary Trump says Trump ‘seems tired’ and should ‘resign’
ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos interviewed Mary Trump, the president’s niece who has written a tell-all book about the family.
“If you’re in the Oval Office today, what would you tell him?” Stephanopoulos asked.
“Resign,” she replied.
“I saw first-hand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do – the collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability,” she said. “And it is striking to see that continuing now on a much grander scale.”
She spoke of visiting Trump in the Oval Office in 2017.
“He already seemed very strained by the pressures … and I just remember thinking, ‘He seems tired. He seems like this is not what he signed up for,'” she said.
Watch:
