‘This man is nuts’: Trump slammed by MSNBC guest for refusing to say if he would accept election results

Appearing with MSNBC host Alex Witt and Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press, commentator Roland Martin went on a rant over Donald Trump’s comments on Fox News on Sunday morning that he might not accept the will of the voter’s in November.

With Lemire calling the president’s answer to host Chris Wallace “extraordinarily worrisome,” Martin went off on the president for hinting he is on the fence about the peaceful transfer of power.

“If you recognize how this man is nuts, the focus should be very simple: mobilize, organize, register and vote if you want to honor the memory of Congressman John Lewis, if you want to honor Reverend C.T. Vivian, if you want to honor Joseph Lowery, the freedom fighters, get this nut out,” he began.

“Here’s the deal: I don’t care how he might respond after the election, if you rely on the polls and don’t vote and then he wins four years, it doesn’t matter,” he continued. “So I think, if you are an opposer of Trump, that’s what the focus should be. I understand we focus on these things and then the question is legitimate, but the reality is give him the answer first — make sure that he loses, that he experiences that feeling.”

“Trust me, he’s going to go, let’s just be real clear,” he elaborated. “Donald Trump is going to get out of the White House, okay? We have laws, we have rules, We have a very strong military and police who will usher him out according to the Constitution, I’m not worried about that. My worry is whether the people are going to be lackadaisical and sit back and not vote.”

“Every person should be focused and make sure this man has no access to power after November — he is dangerous and deranged,” he concluded.

Watch below: